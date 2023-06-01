The North Bay has featured grassy plains and cattle farms for decades, combining lush and beautiful landscapes with rural farm life. Photographer Gabrielle Saveri has captured this vision, but in an unexpected place, far from her Napa Valley home.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

For the last 10 years, Saveri has been capturing the life of the legendary “butteri” cowboys of Italy’s Maremma region. Like Napa, this coastal area in southern Tuscany features wineries and great natural beauty. It’s also home to a cowboy culture that dates back to before the Roman empire, when Etruscans herded cattle through the land. These parallels are part of what drew Saveri to the area.

“Maremma looks a lot like California in terms of landscape — these beautiful green plains, the tall summer grass, the wineries, olive oil production, and the oak trees,” she said in a recent interview.

She began her work in 2013, while studying photography, teaching journalism at Solano Community College, and raising a horse she received from a family friend. At lunch one day, she met a French national who documents “cowboys all over the world,” and shared with him her dream of riding with the famous Italian cowboys.

He knew someone who could help, and soon she found herself in Italy. After making her way to the small town of Alberese, Saveri rose early and rode a bicycle to a farm called “the Tenuta,” where she met two cowboys who took her on their morning ride to work.

“We spent the whole morning racing through olive groves and galloping around these giant meadows, herding this big herd of young horses,” Saveri said. “We were taking them down to the salt flats, and after that we went down to the beach and went swimming in the Tyrrhenian Sea.”

Saveri visited yearly after that point, documenting the cowboys’ fascinating culture in hopes of preserving and reliving it through her pictures. Her photos focus on the lifestyle and preservation of the butteri, whose name derives from the Latin word “butoro,” meaning someone who “spurs the cows.” Instead of the stark, dry landscapes of 1960s “spaghetti westerns,” however, they display the splendid color, shining light, and thorough textures for which Tuscany (and Napa) are known, with images of cowboys at their heart.

Much has changed for the butteri since 1890, when Buffalo Bill Cody challenged them to a skills contest (famously known as “la sfida”) that both sides claim to have won. Renee Laegreid, a history professor at the University of Wyoming, says butteri culture has been disappearing since the reign of Benito Mussolini during World War II.

Mussolini drained all the marshes south of Rome where many butteri lived and worked for nobles. He brought workers from Venice to farm the area in exchange for free land, forcing the butteri to congregate in Tuscany. Laegreid remarks that Mussolini “stripped a lot of the nobility of these land estates and pretty much put an end to the need for the butteri.”

Saveri’s photos restore a bit of butteri glory while rendering their current low-waged and hard-working life of raising horses and herding cattle in Maremma. Her work is currently undergoing exhibitions across several well-known museums.

The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming has exhibited her gallery since last October and plans to display it through August. Next up is the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, said to be the biggest cowboy museum in the world.

After her first visit to a butteri farm, Saveri said “It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. I was like, ‘finally I’ve done this, my dream has come true.’” Having fallen into the world of the butteri out of pure curiosity, she now finds herself pursuing efforts to keep their traditions alive through her photography.

Most recently, Saveri has been working on a project where she photographs a leading Napa golf course in the middle of the night. She is focused on showing “the things that are overlooked when people go out on a golf course.” She said she is currently looking for venues locally to display that work.

To view more of her art, visit gabriellesaveri.com.

From film to AI-powered images: How the photography industry has changed over time From film to AI-powered images: How the photography industry has changed over time Innovation powers the industry Big photo brands rise—and fall Photos became an integral part of mass media Corporations now dominate much of the industry The digital revolution continues with AI use in photography