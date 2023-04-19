According to its website, RAD Napa begins in Napa’s Oxbow District and continues northward for two miles along the Napa Valley Vine Trail bike and pedestrian path and the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks. Murals, sculptures, landscaping and parks are just some of the examples of how these semi-industrial areas and neighborhoods are being enlivened and transformed by the district. RAD Napa believes in the cultural, educational and economic value of public art.