Napa School of Music offers lessons through Skype and Zoom

“Many of them are choosing Skype, although we are now offering lessons through Zoom as well,” Linder said. “We are still offering pre-recorded lessons for students who prefer that method of learning.”

“We’ve gotten some positive feedback from parents,” he added. “One parent wrote to us and asked us to book two virtual lessons per week. We think our students really just appreciate getting to see their teachers.”

The push to move lessons online also was a catalyst to move regular operations online as well. “The school is now operating entirely as a virtual company,” Lindner said. “Every staff member now has a company email and all staff, including secretaries, now work from home or in isolation from one another. We have one secretary operating in the main building and one teacher who prefers to use their studio to stream their lessons. Most of our teachers prefer to work from home and that works fine for them.”

Last Friday, the school had their first all-staff meeting via Zoom. “Everyone was there and it was great to hear about the experiences they all had during the first week,” Lindner said. “We’ll continue to do that once a week just to keep in contact with each other. I think they were all happy to see each other.”

