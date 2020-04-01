Napa School of Music offers lessons through Skype and Zoom

Amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the nation have been ordered by their respective states to close their campuses. Gov. Gavin Newsom predicts schools in California will most likely be closed through summer break. Here in Napa, schools have announced that they will remain closed at least through May. Most kindergarten-12th-grade schools and colleges have moved classes online. Napa School of Music has followed suit in a similar fashion.
Napa School of Music was founded in 2005. The school offers private lessons on several instruments including voice, wind, string, and percussion instruments. The school also offers themed classes and programs for students of all ages, including the popular group program Garage Band 101. Sixteen music teachers meet with approximately 400 students once a week for lessons. The students perform regularly throughout the year in concerts and recitals.
According to owner Ralf Lindner, providing live virtual lessons has always been something the school was interested in, although the current pandemic has forced their hand. “Typically we don’t do make-up lessons. If a student were to miss class, our teachers would record an individual lesson for the student and send it to them,” Lindner said. “That was very impersonal because you couldn’t talk and interact with the students.”
To make their online lessons more effective, Lindner pushed for the school to use a video-calling service so that instructors could interact with their students in real time. The school reached out to parents via email to ask if they would prefer to continue with pre-recorded video messages or if they would rather switch to a platform like Skype or Zoom.
“Many of them are choosing Skype, although we are now offering lessons through Zoom as well,” Linder said. “We are still offering pre-recorded lessons for students who prefer that method of learning.”
“We’ve gotten some positive feedback from parents,” he added. “One parent wrote to us and asked us to book two virtual lessons per week. We think our students really just appreciate getting to see their teachers.”
The push to move lessons online also was a catalyst to move regular operations online as well. “The school is now operating entirely as a virtual company,” Lindner said. “Every staff member now has a company email and all staff, including secretaries, now work from home or in isolation from one another. We have one secretary operating in the main building and one teacher who prefers to use their studio to stream their lessons. Most of our teachers prefer to work from home and that works fine for them.”
Last Friday, the school had their first all-staff meeting via Zoom. “Everyone was there and it was great to hear about the experiences they all had during the first week,” Lindner said. “We’ll continue to do that once a week just to keep in contact with each other. I think they were all happy to see each other.”
Lindner also said that the introduction of virtual lessons has allowed more flexibility in terms of scheduling for students and teachers. “Our school was normally open Monday through Friday. Now, teachers who are available on Saturdays and Sundays can offer lessons on those days to students who would prefer them.”
Due to the ban on events and current shelter-at-home orders, all of the school’s spring concerts have been postponed. Lindner said that events scheduled in the early summer are likely to be postponed as well.
“We had Garage Band concerts planned on May 2 and May 10,” he said. “We hope that our concerts for the spring session will occur now at the beginning of August. We have a recital planned the first week of June, but it’s unlikely we can keep that date because the students need at least four to five weeks to rehearse. We’re hoping that one can happen in September.”
When asked about whether he’s worried about the future or not under the COVID-19 pandemic, Lindner said, “I would guess the next few weeks will be a little bumpy. I think we will lose some business, of course, but I’m optimistic about the situation.”
Lindner recognizes that many parents are falling on hard financial times and may not be able to continue paying for lessons. “We are holding spots for some parents who can’t afford to keep paying right now,” he said. “We are also offering special pricing on lessons to keep students enrolled.”
Lindner was happy to report that all of his staff members are currently still employed. “All of our teachers are still working. Of course, things can change quickly, but at the moment everyone is happy to be able to work.”
“We still plan on offering virtual lessons after things go over,” he added.
