Napa Valley Art Notes: Wines & Words with Paul Wagner

Napa Valley College will host the first in a series of Friday evening events, “Wines & Words,” celebrating the NVC wine program and its faculty. The guest speaker for the inaugural event is author Paul Wagner.

“People should expect great wines and great stories,” Wagner said. “I’ll share stories about the wines, the program, and my series of murder mystery novels.”

The event is open to the public and will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at NVC's Napa campus at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221) in the McCarthy Library Annex. Tickets are $30 or $20 for students, and are available at tinyurl.com/winewords.

All proceeds benefit the Napa Valley College Vineyard and Winery Technology Program.

Paul Wagner is a McPherson Distinguished Teacher and has taught at the NVC's Viticulture and Enology department for the past 27 years. He lectures at many universities and has spoken at more than 80 conferences throughout the world on wine, wine tourism, wine education, public affairs and wine marketing.

Under the direction of winemaker Paul Gospodarczyk (Wine Enthusiast 40 under 40 Tastemakers of 2019), Napa Valley College undergraduates produce estate wines. Every aspect of the winemaking process is completed on the campus.

'So Many Stars' at Blue Note

Blue Note Napa presents Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Quartet in a new show, "So Many Stars,” on Thursday, Oct. 27.

It will be an entertaining night of songs made famous by stars such as Ella Fitzgerald, Julie London, Frank Sinatra, Astrud Gilberto and Nancy Wilson with an all-star band, featuring Noel Jewkes on saxophone, clarinet, flute and trumpet; Ruth Davies on stand-up bass; and Mark Lee on drums.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at www.bluenotenapa.com. Advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended.

Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St. in downtown Napa, on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House.

For more information, visit bluenotenapa.com or kelliefuller.com.

'Torn Lilacs' author at Sharpsteen Museum

Henry Michalski, the award-winning author, will speak about his book “Torn Lilacs: A True WWII Story of Love, Defiance and Hope" at the Sharpsteen Museum from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Michalski, a retired Napa history teacher, wrote the story based on his parents' experiences as Polish Jews who survived the Nazis, as well as time in Russian prisoner-of-war camps.

Admission is free. The Sharpsteen Museum is at 1311 Washington St., Calistoga. Info: www.sharpsteenmuseum.org.

Performing arts grants deadline

Letters of intent are due on Nov. 1 to begin the process of a applying for a performing arts grant from Napa Valley Presents, a new nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created from the sale of the Napa Valley Opera House.

Grants will be awarded to individuals, organizations and activities based in or conducting business and programming in Napa County that create, present and connect people with performing arts. Napa Valley Presents defines "performing arts" as music, dance, drama and spoken words.

Invitations to submit full grant application will be sent to selected applicants by Nov 21. Grants will be awarded in the spring of 2023.

The entire grant cycle and guidelines can be viewed at napavalleypresents.org, under the grants heading. To learn more about Napa Valley Presents, visit napavalleypresents.org.