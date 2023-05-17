Thursday, May 18

JJ SANSAVERINO

8 p.m. Enjoy the music of JJ Sansaverino, a New York-based guitarist at Blue Note Napa. Tickets are $25-$45. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com

THE RISE OF NAPA VALLEY WINERIES

6 p.m. Author Mark Gudgel will discuss his book "The Rise of Napa Valley Wineries" at the Napa Library. The talk will be both in-person and online. Admission is free, and books will be available for purchase at the event. Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa.

LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE

6:30 p.m. Join the Blue Note for its first Summer Session at the Meritage Resort featuring Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and special guest Fishbone. Tickets are $55-$199. Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com.

ERIC ROBERSON

6:30 and 9 p.m. Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Roberson performs at the Blue Note. Tickets are $39-$69. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com.

MUSIC ON THE TERRACE

5-7 p.m. Kickstart your weekend at Merryvale tasting terrace with live music, food trucks, and wines. Zak Fennie will perform. Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena; www.merryvale.com; 707-963-7777; events@merryvale.com.

JACOB PHILIP BENNING AND LITTO DAMONTE

7-9:30 p.m. Join The Hollywood Room for a performance by Jacob Philip Benning of SloGin and Litto Damonte. Admission is free but arrive early. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa; www.napadistillery.com

DRAG SHOW AT BE BUBBLY

8-10 p.m. Be Bubbly presents Ava LaShay with Queera Nightly and Avery Night: A Blush & Bubbly Evening of Drag, Drinks & Dancing. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa; 707-637-4532, www.bebubblynapa.com/

Saturday May 20

NAPA VALLEY MUSEUM OPENING CELEBRATION

5-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of three new exhibitions at Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Enjoy history, pop culture, and works for sale to benefit the museum. Tickets include admission to all three exhibitions: Tiki Dreams, The Great California Road Trip 1962, and Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces. Free for members; $25 for non-members. Spirit tastings and light bites included. Cocktails available for purchase. Aloha wear encouraged. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

MAKERS MARKET IN FIRST STREET NAPA

11 a.m.-6 p.m. The first Makers Market open-air artisan fair of the year takes place in the plaza next to the Archer Hotel. This is a free event, but RSVP is recommended. First Street Napa, www.eventbrite.com.

JASON MYERS

4-7 p.m. Join Richard Von Saal's Adjunct gallery for the opening reception featuring Jason Myers, a prolific multi-disciplinary American artist. Adjunct, 1300 First St., Suite 262, Napa.

DWIGHT YOAKAM

7 p.m. Blue Note presents Grammy-winning country star Dwight Yoakam at the Meritage Resort as part of its Summer Sessions. Tickets range from $75-$129. Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com.

TOTEM DI ROSA

2-4 p.m. Join artist Michael Garlington and curatorial associate Twyla Ruby at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art for a talk about Garlington's project, Totem di Rosa, and the di Rosa collection artists and artworks that inspired him. Admission is $10; $5 for members. di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, 5200 Sonoma Highway, Napa; www.dirosaart.org

'MADAMA BUTTERFLY'

7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory presents the opera film of Giacomo Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly" performed at Bregenz Festspiel. Tickets are $20. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa; 707-255-5445; jarvisconservatory.com.

BRUNO GROSSI AND PATTI MARTIN

7-9:30 p.m. Enjoy a live performance by singer-songwriter Bruno Grossi and Tarot card reader Patti Martin at The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery. Admission is free, but seating is limited. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa; www.napadistillery.com.

KEIKO MATSUI

6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The Blue Note presents Keiko Matsui, a Japanese keyboardist and composer, celebrating her new album, Euphoria. Additional show on Sunday, May 21 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $35-$65. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com.

RONNY CHIENG

8 p.m. Stand-up comedian, actor, and correspondent on "The Daily Show", Ronny Chieng tests out new material with Irene Tu at the Uptown Theatre in Napa, 1350 Third St.; www.uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sunday, May 21

CELEBRATING BALLADS, BLUES AND BROADWAY

2 p.m. Pianist Mike Greensill, joined by Joe Cohen on sax, Doug Miller on bass, and Jack Dorsey on drums, explores the Great American Songbook at Cameo Cinema. The performance includes Greensill’s original compositions and special guest vocalist Gale Terminello. Tickets are $35 at www.cameocinema.com. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

JACOB PHILIP BENNING

1-4 p.m. Spend an afternoon at Be Bubbly with music by Jacob Philip Benning, a singer/songwriter inspired by soul, funk, blues and rock 'n' roll. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa; 707-637-4532; www.bebubblynapa.com.

NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE CHORALE CONCERT

2 p.m. The Napa Valley College Music Department’s Chorale presents Fauré’s “Requiem” with a full orchestra and professional soloists at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15, seniors $10, and students with valid school ID free. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa; performingartsnapavalley.org

EMMY LOU HARRIS

7 p.m. Blue Note Summer Sessions present Emmy Lou Harris, a 14-time Grammy winner and Billboard Century Award recipient, at the Meritage Resort. Tickets are $69. Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa; www.bluenotenapa.com.