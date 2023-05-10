Thursday, May 11

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA AT THE HOLLYWOOD ROOM

7 p.m. Geeks Who Drink host a live pub quiz at the Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery every Thursday. It's free to play, with prizes available. Teams are limited to six players. Arrive early for the best seating. Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, www.napadistillery.com.

BEGINNING WATERCOLOR CLASS BY DIANE POPE

Diane Pope teaches a four-week beginning watercolor class at Jessel Gallery, starting on May 11. The class covers materials, watercolor vocabulary, color mixing, and various techniques. The cost is $200. Call or email Diane Pope at 707-483-4926 or spinpope@sbcglobal.net to reserve a spot. Class size is limited to seven people. Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, 707-257-2350.

NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE CONCERT

7 p.m. The Napa Valley College Jazz Ensemble explores the rhythmic roots of Latin music in a jazz setting at the main auditorium of the Performing Arts Center. Led by instructor and Jazz Ensemble director Peter Estabrook. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Reserve at app.arts-people.com. Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa Vallejo Highway, Napa.

LOCALS & INDUSTRY NIGHT AT OAKVILLE GROCERY

5-7 p.m. Oakville Grocery and Oakville Wine Merchant host a free Locals & Industry Night. Taste wines and paired hors d'oeuvres, and enjoy live music while mingling with industry colleagues. Oakville Grocery , 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville, www.oakvillegrocery.com, 707-944-8802.

LOCALS & INDUSTRY NIGHT – CALISTOGA DEPOT

5-7 p.m. Calistoga Depot hosts a free Locals & Industry Night. Taste wines and paired hors d'oeuvres, and enjoy live music while mingling with industry colleagues. Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, www.calistogadepot.com, 707-963-6925.

WHITE BURGUNDY AT COMPLINE WINE SHOP

Kim Oshiro leads a guided, one-hour blind tasting class at Compline Wine Shop every Thursday. This week's theme is white Burgundy, featuring four wines for $40. Buy tickets at complinewine.com. Compline Wine Shop, 1300 First St., #319, Napa, 707-492-8150.

Friday, May 12

SLOW BURN DINNER SERIES

6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Also happens at the same times on Saturday. Chefs Tiffani Ortiz and Andy Doubrava bring their sustainable and innovative Slow Burn dinner series to Clif Family Winery, offering a blind chef's tasting menu of 10-12 courses with Clif Family wines for sale. Limited to 15 seats per dinner. Tickets are $200 per person at www.exploretock.com. Proceeds benefit nonprofit arts and education programs. Learn more at www.weareslowburn.com.

'SHE KILLS MONSTERS' OPENS AT NVC

Napa Valley College Theater Arts presents "She Kills Monsters," an action-packed play filled with monsters, sword fights, a dance battle, and incredible humor. Directed by NVC Theater Arts faculty Olivia Cowell, the play follows the story of Agnes Evans, who, after the death of her sister Tilly, embarks on an adventure in the world of Dungeons and Dragons to connect with her late sibling. The cast is comprised of NVC students, and audiences are welcome to join in the excitement on "Audience Cosplay Night" on May 13 at 7 p.m. Please note that due to adult themes, language, and content, this production is not recommended for children under 13 years of age. Performances will be held at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in the Studio Theater, with tickets priced at $25 for general admission and $20 for students (with current student ID) and seniors. For more information and ticketing details, visit the Events page at performingartsnapavalley.org. Showtimes: May 12, 13, 19, 20 at 7 p.m., and May 14 at 2 p.m.

ST. HELENA FARMERS MARKET

7:30 a.m. to noon: The St. Helena Farmers' Market takes place at Crane Park every Friday, rain or shine, through Oct. 27. This week's market features various growers and artisans, free kids' activities, and educational opportunities. Stop by the market classroom for a free kids' take-home activity, and enjoy coffee and pastries from Naysayer Coffee Roasters. For more information, visit www.sthelenafarmersmkt.org. Note that dogs and other pets are prohibited, except for service animals.

NAPA VALLEY EDUCATION FOUNDATION TASTE FOR KNOWLEDGE

The Napa Valley Education Foundation Taste for Knowledge fundraiser is at the CIA at Copia in Napa. The event features mentorship, food, wines, auction items, and benefits public school students and teachers in Napa County. For more information on sponsorship opportunities and auction donations, contact cindy@nvef.org or visit www.classy.org.

JUDITH HILL AT THE BLUE NOTE

6:30 and 9 p.m.: Judith Glory Hill, an American singer-songwriter, performs at the Blue Note. Tickets cost $35 to $65. Blue Note is located at 1030 Main St., Napa. For more information, visit www.bluenotenapa.com.

ART IN THE LIBRARY AT NAPA COUNTY LIBRARY

6:15-7:30 p.m.: Photographer Andrew Lincoln exhibits his work during May at Napa County Library. Napa Library is located at 580 Coombs St., Napa. For more information, visit www.napalibrary.com.

FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS AT FEAST IT FORWARD

Noon-6 p.m.: The Studio by Feast it Forward presents Feel Good Fridays, offering 10% of all bottle sales back to a local nonprofit group. The Studio by Feast it Forward is located at 1301 McKinstry St., Napa. For more information, visit www.feastitforward.com.

JAKE RIZZLY DISTILLERY COMEDY STAND-UP SHOWCASE

6:30-9 p.m.: Jake Rizzly presents Distillery Stand-Up Comedy Showcase at The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery. Admission is free but arrive early. RSVPing does not guarantee a seat at the event. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery is located at 2485 Stockton St., Napa.

NATE LOPEZ AT BE BUBBLY

8-11 p.m. Nate Lopez makes his first appearance at Be Bubbly, playing bass and guitar simultaneously on his 8-string hybrid guitars, covering jazz, blues, pop, and funk. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532, www.bebubblynapa.com.

MASSIMO ALOIS AT OUTER SPACE WINES

5:30-7:30 p.m. Outer Space Wines hosts Massimo Alois of Fattoria Alois for a tasting of wines from his estate in Campania, Italy. Tasting costs $20 with $5 off for each bottle bought. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa, www.OuterSpace.wine, 707-657-7401, contact@outerspace.wine.

Saturday, May 13

MOTHER'S DAY POP-UP & WRITERS' SALON

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also happening on Sunday, May 14 during the same time frame. Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with a pop-up art show, writers' salon, and artist demonstrations at Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Rd., Napa, CA 94558. The event features tented art vendors in the parking lot and is an excellent opportunity to pick up a unique gift or enjoy a Mother's Day outing.

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Saturday - Join Rebecca Levy-Gantt, Amber Starfire, Rebecca Lawton, and Barbara Toboni for an evening of literary discussion. Reserve your seat by calling 707-257-2350. Admission is $10 at the door (cash or checks accepted). For more information, contact Jessel Gallery at 707-257-2350 or visit jesselgallery.com.

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

4-6 p.m. Hearts And Hands Preschool, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga, hosts its 20th anniversary celebration. Festivities include wine and light bites, a silent auction and raffle. Tickets are $50. Info, heartsandhandskids.com; 707-495-5305; millie.jane.pease@gmail.com.

THE FUTURE OF HISTORY

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Napa County Historical Society holds its 75th annual members meeting featuring a conversation on heritage with Nancy Brennan, Mayor Scott Sedgley, and Diane Dillon, moderated by Shannon Kuleto. The event will be broadcast live from the Napa Valley Opera House. Reserve a seat or join the live event via Zoom by RSVPing at www.napahistory.org. Napa County Historical Society, Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street. Fresh, locally grown produce, flowers, gourmet food, and more. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-12 p.m. 1100 West St. at Pearl. Seasonal produce, flowers, meat, eggs, and handcrafted items. Info: www.napafarmersmarket.org.

YOGA AND WINE TASTING WITH LANG & REED

11 a.m. Vinyasa flow yoga class followed by wine tasting and snacks. Cost: $75. 1244 Spring St., St. Helena. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

BOOK SIGNING: GOODBYE OAKLAND

10 a.m. Authors Andy Dolich and Dave Newhouse discuss their new book, Goodbye Oakland, at Brasswood Bar & Bakery. RSVP at goodbyeoaklandbooksigning.eventbrite.com. Brasswood Bar & Bakery, 3111 St. Helena Highway North, St. Helena.

PAELLA IN THE GARDEN AT RUTHERFORD RANCH WINERY

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a paella feast with wine and live music in the olive grove and gardens of Rutherford Ranch Winery. Price: $115. Rutherford Ranch Winery, 1680 Silverado Trail S, St. Helena, 707-968-3200, www.rutherfordranch.com.

BALLROOM AND SOCIAL DANCING

6:45-9:30 p.m. Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers host the Fabulous Cruisetones Band at the Napa Senior Activity Center with a cha cha dance lesson followed by open dancing. Admission: $20. Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, www.napaballroomdancers.com.

LARRY VUCKOVICH STREAMS JAZZ

Internationally known jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich will perform a solo piano journey streaming from his home on two Saturdays, May 13 and 20. Details at www.larryvuckovich.com.

BUBBLES - BITES – BOUQUETS AT BE BUBBLY

Noon-2:30 p.m. Create your own floral arrangement with Inspirations By Gina. Tickets: $180. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532, www.bebubblynapa.com.

NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

5 p.m. Celebrate the Napa Valley Youth Symphony's 20th anniversary at the Performing Arts Center at Napa Valley College. Tickets start at $10. Details and donations at nvys20yearscelebration.eventbrite.com and givelively.org.

ARIEL MARIN AT BE BUBBLY

8-11 p.m. Ariel Marin and her multi-genre band perform at Be Bubbly. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532, www.bebubblynapa.com.

GARDEN TOUR AND WINE TASTING FOR SHARPSTEEN MUSEUM

1-4 p.m. Canard Vineyard, located at 1015 Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga, offers a tour of their historic property and gardens, along with a tasting of their wines, benefiting the Sharpsteen Museum. Tickets for the self-guided garden tour and wine tasting with charcuterie are $75, or $40 for the garden tour alone. To buy tickets, call 707-341-3313 or visit www.sharpsteenmuseum.org.

JARVIS CONSERVATORY PRESENTS AJOOMMA

4 and 7 p.m. Jarvis Conservatory presents the international film "Ajoomma" directed by Shuming He. Tickets are $15 at jarvisconservatory.ticketspice.com and the box office. Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, 707-255-5445, jarvisconservatory.com.

PUNK AND SKA AT HOLLYWOOD ROOM

7-9 p.m. Napa Valley Distillery and Bay Area Ska present acoustic punk and ska night at the Hollywood Room, featuring Dan Martin, AcoustiCurt, and Patty Kakes. There's no charge for the music. The Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, www.napadistillery.com.

PAULA POUNDSTONE AT THE UPTOWN

JaM Cellars presents comedian Paula Poundstone at the Uptown Theatre. Known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit, Poundstone is a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz "Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!" Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, www.uptowntheatrenapa.com.

JOHN PIZZARELLI AT THE BLUE NOTE

6:30 and 9 p.m. Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli performs at the Blue Note, celebrating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz. Tickets are $45 to $65. Blue Note, 1030 Main St., Napa, www.bluenotenapa.com.

MOMMY & ME PORTRAIT SESSION WITH CAMINO

Noon-3 p.m. Camino offers a Mommy & Me mini portrait session in front of a backdrop of fresh flowers for Mother's Day weekend. Reservations are required, and space is limited. Camino, 1300 First St, Suite 332, Napa, www.shopcamino.com. Reserve your time slot for this special Mother's Day weekend activity and capture memories with your loved ones.

Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day

Below is a listing of events happening at area restaurants and resorts. They sell out fast, so call and make a reservation sooner rather than later.

NAPA

ANGÈLE RESTAURANT & BAR

Angèle Restaurant, 540 Main St., Napa, www.angelerestaurant.com, 707-252-8115

Angèle Restaurant will offer a special a la carte menu for Mother's Day brunch.

EMBASSY SUITES

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd., Napa, 707-253-9540

Embassy Suites will serve a buffet brunch with salad, carving, breakfast, seafood stations, and more. The cost is $85 per person. For reservations, call the hotel directly at 707-253-9540.

EMPRESS M

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-927-5485

Treat Mom to a special meal on Mother’s Day at Empress M.

MERITAGE RESORT

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (last seating at 2:30 p.m.) Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, meritageresort.com

The Meritage Resort & Spa will serve a Rosé Brunch on the Village Lawn. The cost is $100 for adults, $45 for kids 4 to 13 and free for kids 3 and under. Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com.

NAPA VALLEY BISTRO

Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa, napavalleybistro.com

Napa Valley Bistro serves a special menu including brunch and dinner specials like Chesapeake Benedict, chicken and waffles, and Bistro Surf & Turf.

GALPÃO GAUCHO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE

1990 Trower Ave., Napa, www.galpaogauchousa.com, 707-255-5121

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse will be open for dinner on Mother’s Day. The weekend and dinner rodizio experience is $69.

SILVERADO MANSION

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, www.silveradoresort.com, 707- 603-4755

Silverado Mansion will serve a brunch buffet on the Fairway Deck with seating times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $85 per adult, exclusive of tax and gratuity; $42.50 for children ages 4 to 13; complimentary for children age 3 and younger. Make reservations at silverado.idaypass.com.

YOUNTVILLE, OAKVILLE AND RUTHERFORD

THE ESTATE YOUNTVILLE

11 a.m.-3 p.m. (last seating at 1:30 p.m.) The Estate Yountville, 6481 Washington St., Yountville

The Estate Yountville will serve brunch at a cost of $125 per adult and $45 per child (ages 12 and younger). Reserve at nirving@theestateyountville.com or call 707-948-5090.

PRIEST RANCH TASTING ROOM

Priest Ranch, 6490 Washington St., Yountville, www.priestranchwines.com, 707-944-8200

Priest Ranch Tasting Room is serving a Mother's Day Brunch with bubbles for $95. Sunday Sessions with wine tastings and acoustic performances by local musicians will take place on Sunday, May 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 to $100 per person

CALISTOGA

TRUSS AT THE FOUR SEASONS RESORT

Truss Restaurant & Bar, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.trussrestaurantandbar.com, 707-709-2100, truss.napavalley@fourseasons.com

Celebrate the mom(s) in your life at Truss with all the foods that she loves prepared by executive chef Rogelio Garcia while enjoying vineyard and mountain views in the dining rooms. Be sure to save room for decadent desserts prepared by executive pastry chef Ivan Marquez. Adults are $135 per person. Children ages 5 to 12 are $55 per person. Children ages 4 and younger are complimentary.

Monday, May 15

LUNA FEST

6 p.m. Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise presents the 22nd annual Lunafest at Cameo Cinema, featuring seven short films by women and gender-nonconforming directors. Enjoy Tre Posti bites, chocolates, sparkling wine, and a self-care swag bag from Napa Valley businesses. Event benefits Girls on the Run North Bay, NEWS, and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise. Buy tickets at www.lunafest.org. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Friday, May 19

MODEL BAKERY BRED HAPPY HOUR

2 p.m. Oxbow Bakery Head Baker Martin Podell will walk you through the bread making process with emphasis on "Preferments" & how to use them. Complimentary drip coffee and bread samples will be provided. 644 First St., Napa; 707-259-1128

Saturday May 20

NAPA VALLEY MUSEUM OPENING CELEBRATION

5-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of three new exhibitions at Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Enjoy history, pop culture, and works for sale to benefit the museum. Tickets include admission to all three exhibitions: Tiki Dreams, The Great California Road Trip 1962, and Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces. Free for members; $25 for non-members. Spirit tastings and light bites included. Cocktails available for purchase. Aloha wear encouraged. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

Sunday, May 21

CELEBRATING BALLADS, BLUES AND BROADWAY

2 p.m. Pianist Mike Greensill, joined by Joe Cohen on sax, Doug Miller on bass, and Jack Dorsey on drums, explores the Great American Songbook at Cameo Cinema. The performance includes Greensill’s original compositions and special guest vocalist Gale Terminello. Tickets are $35 at www.cameocinema.com. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

NINTH ANNUAL TOP DRINK COCKTAIL COMPETITION

2-4:30 p.m. Taste delicious food and cocktails based on Charbay Vodka, prepared by top chefs and bartenders. Early bird non-member tickets are $65, and early bird museum member tickets are $50. After May 20, tickets are $75. Must be 21 years old to attend. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

Thursday, May 25, 2023

CUVAISON KICKOFF

4-7 p.m. Join Cuvaison Estate Tasting Salon at 1221 Duhig Road, Napa, for a launch celebration featuring estate-grown wines, live music by The Voice Season 7 performer Roem Baur, and delicious bites provided by The Q Restaurant & Bar. Baur is a multiple award-winning singer and touring songwriter from San Francisco with experience performing at various events, including the main stage at Super Bowl 50 celebrations and official SXSW and CES conferences. Admission is $25. For more information about the event, visit cuvaison.com/winery-events/kickoff-napas-biggest-music-weekend.

Saturday, June 3

LIVING THE TRUTH

11:15 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. - Sebastiani Theatre, Sonoma. This day-long special cinema event features three documentary films by award-winning filmmaker Pratibha Parmar, with live appearances by Parmar and Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker. Screenings include A Place of Rage (1991), Warrior Marks (1993), and Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth (2013). Parmar will receive the SIFF | MUSEA Center Women In Film award, accompanied by a $5,000 grant. A limited-capacity private reception with Parmar and Walker is also scheduled. The event explores the impact of Parmar's work on race, feminism, identity, and human rights. Day-long cinema passes are $99, and the private reception with the 6:15 PM screening of Alice Walker: Beauty In Truth is $95. For more information, visit Lhttps://partnerevents.eventive.org/schedule.