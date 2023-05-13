Monday, May 15

LUNAFEST

6 p.m. Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise presents the 22nd annual Lunafest at Cameo Cinema, featuring seven short films by women and gender-nonconforming directors. Enjoy Tre Posti bites, chocolates, sparkling wine, and a self-care swag bag from Napa Valley businesses. Event benefits Girls on the Run North Bay, NEWS, and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise. Buy tickets at www.lunafest.org. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Tuesday, May 16

MEAT CUTE WITH TOR KENWARD

5 p.m. Join Tor Kenward at Loveski's Meat Cute, hosted at the Oxbow Public Market in Napa. For $20, get a Loveski glass and enjoy two pours (or more!) of Tor's wine, accompanied by Christopher and Martina Kostow. Sandwiches available for purchase. Oxbow Public Market, Napa.

Friday, May 19

MODEL BAKERY BREAD HAPPY HOUR

2 p.m. Oxbow Bakery Head Baker, Martin Podell will walk you through the bread making process with emphasis on "Preferments" & how to use them. Complimentary drip coffee and bread samples will be provided. 644 !st. Street, Napa; (707) 259-1128

Saturday May 20

NAPA VALLEY MUSEUM OPENING CELEBRATION

5-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of three new exhibitions at Napa Valley Museum Yountville. Enjoy history, pop culture, and works for sale to benefit the museum. Tickets include admission to all three exhibitions: Tiki Dreams, The Great California Road Trip 1962, and Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces. Free for members; $25 for non-members. Spirit tastings and light bites included. Cocktails available for purchase. Aloha wear encouraged. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

BOB'S RANCH BLOCK PARTY AT WALT

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walt Wines celebrates the release of its 2021 vintage flagship Pinot Noir, Bob's Ranch, at its downtown Napa Tasting Room. Guests will learn about micro-parcellation and individual blocks in the wine while enjoying Asian fusion cuisine and additional Walt wines. Tickets are $150 and include lunch and an open Bob's Ranch Pinot Noir wine bar. Walt Wines, 605 First St., Napa, www.waltwines.com, 707-933-4440.

NAPA VALLEY UNITARIAN UNIVERSALISTS FUN-RAISER

2-4 p.m. Celebrate the spirit of spring with the Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists at 1625 Salvador Ave. The event offers a delightful mix of indoor and outdoor activities, ensuring fun for everyone. Listen to the engaging music by Roger Corman and the Pickle Street String Band, while savoring wine, mocktails, coffee, and cake. A variety of prizes and auction items add to the excitement. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, payable by cash or check only. For more information, contact the administrator at administrator@nvuu.org or call 707-226-9220.

Sunday, May 21

NINTH ANNUAL TOP DRINK COCKTAIL COMPETITION

2-4:30 p.m. Taste delicious food and cocktails based on Charbay Vodka, prepared by top chefs and bartenders. Early bird non-member tickets are $65, and early bird museum member tickets are $50. After May 20, tickets are $75. Must be 21 years old to attend. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, CA, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.

CELEBRATING BALLADS, BLUES AND BROADWAY

2 p.m. Pianist Mike Greensill, joined by Joe Cohen on sax, Doug Miller on bass, and Jack Dorsey on drums, explores the Great American Songbook at Cameo Cinema. The performance includes Greensill’s original compositions and special guest vocalist Gale Terminello. Tickets are $35 at www.cameocinema.com. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Tuesday, May 23

HOMAGE TO ITALY AT CIA AT COPIA

Times vary. In partnership with the Italian Cultural Institute of San Francisco, the CIA at Copia presents a day dedicated to Italian cuisine and culture. The event includes demonstrations and dinner featuring Italian chefs Patrizia Pasqualetti and Viola Buitoni. Individual events priced separately. Tickets available online. The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

INAUGURAL NAPA CLIMATE SUMMIT

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Napa County residents are invited to the inaugural Napa Climate Summit, “Moving Forward Faster,” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center. The free, solutions-oriented community event focuses on regional infrastructure projects and government programs to reduce climate pollutants and promote renewable energy. The summit includes speakers like Congressman Mike Thompson, Vice Chair of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District Davina Hurt, and representatives from various local organizations. For additional information, contact Chris Benz at christinabbenz@gmail.com or 707-492-0089. To register for this free event, visit https://napaclimatesummit.eventbrite.com/

Saturday, May 27

POP-UP JAPANESE DINNER AT PICAYUNE CELLARS

6 p.m. Join Picayune Cellars for a pop-up Japanese dinner featuring Chef Mika Masuda. The menu will be paired with Picayune Cellars wines. Seating is limited to 10 guests. The cost is $145 per person. Picayune Cellars, 1440 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.

Friday, June 2

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL RETURNS

Times vary. Lucky Penny brings back The Great American Trailer Park Musical for a run from June 2 to 18. Visit North Florida's exclusive manufactured housing community, Armadillo Acres, for some theater fun. Tickets available at ovationtix.com. More information at www.luckypennynapa.com.

Thursday, June 8

COURTYARD DINNER WITH RUSSIAN RIVER BREWING

Time TBA. The Charter Oak is hosting a courtyard dinner featuring Russian River Brewing Co. The event includes a welcome reception and a multi-course menu by chefs Eddie Lee and Christopher Kostow. Tickets are $125 per person at resy.com. The Charter Oak Restaurant, 1050 Charter Oak Ave., St. Helena.

Saturday, June 10

CONN CREEK 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

5-8 p.m. Conn Creek is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a garden party, serving single-AVA Cabernet Sauvignons with appetizers and food pairings. Tickets are $280 at www.exploretock.com. Conn Creek Winery, 8711 Silverado Trail, St. Helena, www.conncreek.com.

UNLOCKING THE POWER OF YOUR DREAMS WORKSHOP

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Join Janet Beach, a certified Dreamwork teacher, for a day-long immersion into the world of dreams at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Napa. Explore the language, symbols, and personal interpretations that dreams provide as they shed light on your inner life and current circumstances. The event costs $99, including lunch, and participants are encouraged to bring a dream to share. For registration, please email Yvonne Baginski at yvonnebaginski@gmail.com or call 707-694-5486.

Friday, June 23

19TH ANNUAL AG EDUCATION GOLF TOURNAMENT

7 a.m.-3 p.m. The Napa County Farm Bureau hosts its 19th annual Ag Education Golf Tournament at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.napafarmbureau.org/golf. Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, 2295 Streblow Dr., Napa, www.playnapa.com, 707-255-4333.

10TH ANNUAL WINEAPAWLOOZA

5 p.m. Jameson Humane holds its major fundraising event, WineaPAWlooza. This two-evening event on Friday and Saturday includes premium wines, plant-based cuisine, and discussions on wine innovations and animal welfare. Limited tickets remain. More information at www.wineapawlooza.com.

Saturday, June 24

ROCK THE RIDE AGAINST GUN VIOLENCE

Times vary. Led by Rep. Mike Thompson, Rock the Ride is a benefit bike ride and walk that raises funds for national and local nonprofit organizations addressing gun violence. The event features different biking and walking routes, guest speakers, and a partners fair. More information at www.rocktherideusa.com.