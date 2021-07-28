Napa Valley Film Festival pivots to virtual screenings for 2021

Because of the continuing uncertainty about COVID-19, the Napa Valley Film Festival has decided to make the 2021 event virtual, presenting approximately 60 features, shorts, and documentaries online.

The dates are the same as been had previously announced for an in-person event, Nov. 10- 14.

“After careful consideration of factors that could affect the safety and successful execution of an event in November, we have decided the cautious and prudent approach is to shift our focus this year to a virtual event," said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which presents the film festival.

The film line-up and details about plans for 2022 events are forthcoming, according to a press release.

Five-day passes will be available for viewing this year’s films as follows:

-- Full access pass: Unlimited access to the entire schedule of films is $99.

-- Short film pass: Unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.

-- Access to individual screenings will be made available for $10 per film (subject to availability).