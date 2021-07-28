Napa Valley Film Festival pivots to virtual screenings for 2021

Because of the continuing uncertainty about COVID-19, the Napa Valley Film Festival has decided to make the 2021 event virtual, presenting approximately 60 features, shorts, and documentaries online.
The dates are the same as been had previously announced for an in-person event, Nov. 10- 14.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
“After careful consideration of factors that could affect the safety and successful execution of an event in November, we have decided the cautious and prudent approach is to shift our focus this year to a virtual event," said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which presents the film festival.
The film line-up and details about plans for 2022 events are forthcoming, according to a press release.
Five-day passes will be available for viewing this year’s films as follows:
-- Full access pass: Unlimited access to the entire schedule of films is $99.
-- Short film pass: Unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.
-- Access to individual screenings will be made available for $10 per film (subject to availability).
Garber added, "As we reimagine the festival’s future in a post-COVID world, we are excited about creating a new event in the spring that will entirely focus on entertainment storytelling emerging from the major digital streaming platforms."
For more information, visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.
Best Pixar films according to critics
Best Pixar films according to critics
#23. Cars 2 (2011)
#22. Cars 3 (2017)
#21. Onward (2020)
#20. Monsters University (2013)
#19. The Good Dinosaur (2015)
#18. Brave (2012)
#17. Cars (2006)
#16. A Bug's Life (1998)
#15. Finding Dory (2016)
#14. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
#13. Incredibles 2 (2018)
#12. Coco (2017)
#11. Soul (2020)
#10. Toy Story 4 (2019)
#9. Toy Story 2 (1999)
#8. Up (2009)
#7. The Incredibles (2004)
#6. Finding Nemo (2003)
#5. Toy Story 3 (2010)
#4. Inside Out (2015)
#3. Toy Story (1995)
#2. WALL·E (2008)
#1. Ratatouille (2007)
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…