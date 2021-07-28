 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Valley Film Festival pivots to virtual screenings for 2021
editor's pick

Napa Valley Film Festival pivots to virtual screenings for 2021

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
nvff2

Napa Valley Film Festival co-founder and artistic director, Marc Lhormer, right, welcomed Matthew McConaughey to the 2016 Napa Valley Film Festival. 

 Submitted photo

Because of the continuing uncertainty about COVID-19, the Napa Valley Film Festival has decided to make the 2021 event virtual, presenting approximately 60 features, shorts, and documentaries online.

The dates are the same as been had previously announced for an in-person event, Nov. 10- 14.

“After careful consideration of factors that could affect the safety and successful execution of an event in November, we have decided the cautious and prudent approach is to shift our focus this year to a virtual event," said Rick Garber, chairman of Cinema Napa Valley, which presents the film festival. 

The film line-up and details about plans for 2022 events are forthcoming, according to a press release. 

Five-day passes will be available for viewing this year’s films as follows:

-- Full access pass: Unlimited access to the entire schedule of films is $99.

-- Short film pass: Unlimited access to the line-up of short films only is $25.

--  Access to individual screenings will be made available for $10 per film (subject to availability).

Garber added, "As we reimagine the festival’s future in a post-COVID world, we are excited about creating a new event in the spring that will entirely focus on entertainment storytelling emerging from the major digital streaming platforms."

For more information, visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Smith’s new thriller lands at Netflix

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate
Entertainment

French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News