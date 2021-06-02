 Skip to main content
Napa Valley LGBTQ Pride Month

Napa Valley LGBTQ Pride Month

rainbow flag

Napa Pride Month returns in June with events to benefit local LGBTQ organizations.

 Dreamstime

The line-up of events, to date:

Pride Cruise Night

 Saturday, June 5, 7 to 9 p.m.: Decorate your cars and drive up and down Jefferson from Trancas Street to downtown Napa. There will be prizes for best-decorated cars and ways to make donations to LGBTQ Connection Napa. KVYN 99.3 FM The Vine will broadcast Pride music by DJ Rotten Robbie.

Pride Cruise Night Afterparty at The Hollywood Room

Saturday, June 5, Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa, 9 p.m. to closing

Appropriate masks and social distancing will be in effect.

LGBT q+a Panel

Friday, June 11, via Zoom, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This panel is led by the youth leadership team at LGBTQ Connection and will feature teens and parents. This will be a safe space to ask any and all questions. Register at napavalleypride.org.

Rainbow Play Date

Saturday, June 12, Fuller Park, Napa, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

All families, kids, genders, identities and races are welcome. Enjoy rainbow crafts, diverse books, snacks, connection, and a short children’s Pride Parade at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this play fate id limited to 15 families. Families that register after the event is full will still receive a rainbow activity pack (up to 35 families). Register at napavalleypride.org.

Dining Out at the Q

Thursday, June 17, 3900 Bel Aire Plaza D, Napa 5 to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Pride with drink and food specials. A portion of the proceeds goes to LGBTQ Connection Napa and the Rainbow Action Network. The event start sat 4 for folks with kids who want to come early. Reservations will be available for the 5 p.m.to closing. Call the restaurant to make reservations. 707-224-6600, theqrandb.com

Taste The Rainbow at Cadet Wine Bar

Saturday, June 19, 930 Franklin St, Napa, 6 p.m. to closing

Cadet Wine Bar will pour a “Taste The Rainbow” flight of wines. A portion of the proceeds of each flight will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa and the Rainbow Action Network. Also, raffles, rainbow tchotchkes and Pride cookies by Annie The Baker will help raise more much-needed funds. DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning the tunes. For ages 21 and over only.

Wine and Pride: An Evening with Jody Watley

Saturday, June 26, Charles Krug Estate, St. Helena, performances at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Blue Note Napa presents Grammy-winning artist Jody Watley outside at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa and the Rainbow Action Network. Tickets at napavalleypride.org.

American Canyon Pride Pop-Up

Sunday, June 27, Community Park 1, American Canyon, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park games, food vendors, and a free raffle

Rainbow Action Network will be installing Rainbow Little Libraries throughout Napa County by the first weekend in June. They will be distributing 500 diverse and bilingual children’s books (with bookmarks to guide family discussions) out into the community and installing 10 new Rainbow Little Libraries in areas that don’t have current Little Free Libraries.

For more information, to register for events, and to keep up on all the Napa Pride happenings, visit napavalleypride.org. For more information on LGBTQ Connection Napa, please visit lgbtqconnection.org.

