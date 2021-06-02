Napa Valley LGBTQ Pride Month

Dining Out at the Q

Thursday, June 17, 3900 Bel Aire Plaza D, Napa 5 to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Pride with drink and food specials. A portion of the proceeds goes to LGBTQ Connection Napa and the Rainbow Action Network. The event start sat 4 for folks with kids who want to come early. Reservations will be available for the 5 p.m.to closing. Call the restaurant to make reservations. 707-224-6600, theqrandb.com

Taste The Rainbow at Cadet Wine Bar

Saturday, June 19, 930 Franklin St, Napa, 6 p.m. to closing

Cadet Wine Bar will pour a “Taste The Rainbow” flight of wines. A portion of the proceeds of each flight will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa and the Rainbow Action Network. Also, raffles, rainbow tchotchkes and Pride cookies by Annie The Baker will help raise more much-needed funds. DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning the tunes. For ages 21 and over only.

Wine and Pride: An Evening with Jody Watley

Saturday, June 26, Charles Krug Estate, St. Helena, performances at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.