Napa Valley Museum online exhibit showcases student works in 'Not From Around Here'

Temporarily closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa Valley Museum Yountville is showcasing the work of student artists with an online exhibition, “Not From Around Here.”
The fourth annual 2020 student-curated exhibition includes works by 28 student-artists from Vintage High School, Justin-Siena High School, The Oxbow School, Saint Helena High School, Marin Catholic High School and Novato High/Marin School of the Arts.
Museum director Laura Rafaty called the show “a diverse and thought-provoking display with the goal of connecting the community to young local artists.”
The exhibition, including artist statements, is available for viewing online now on the museum’s website. Virtual visitors are encouraged to vote for the “People’s Choice” award winner at napavalleymuseum.org/student2020. Additional exhibition judging and awards will be announced later.
The exhibition is presented in partnership with Justin-Siena Visual Arts, and made possible by grants from Arts Council Napa Valley, the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Napa Valley Community Projects, and by the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum Yountville.
The museum’s arts educators are working with Justin-Siena Visual Arts to find new exhibition dates once the museum reopens to allow the student-artists to present their work in a museum gallery setting.
Donations are being accepted to support the Museum’s efforts to reopen its galleries and arts education programs, and to help the student show continue this year and in the future. Make donations on the Museum’s website at napavalleymuseum.org/donate.
The museum’s current exhibition of artwork by Lucy Liu is being filmed for a 3D virtual tour, which will go live in later this month.
When the museum reopens, the shows will include “Lucy Liu: One of These Things is not Like the Others,” paintings and sculpture by the artist, actress and advocate, along with “The Yates Collection,” masterworks by Picasso, Pissarro, Chagall and others, on long-term loan to the museum, as well as the Permanent History Cases and Veterans Home History Case.
For more information about the museum and its exhibitions and programs, visit napavalleymuseum.org.
