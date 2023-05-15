Wednesday, May 17

CLIF FAMILY’S STREET FOOD NAPA VALLEY

Noon-6:30 p.m. Join Clif Family for a Miami-inspired meal of Cubanos, Mofongo, and Arepas, available for order from the Bruschetteria Food Truck. Regular menu items and wine are also available. Place orders at cliffamilyfoodtruck.com, by calling 707-301-7188, or directly at the food truck. Pick up at the Clif Family Kitchen, 1284 Vidovich Ave., St. Helena.

FARMSTEAD SMASHBURGER PARTY

4-7 p.m. Farmstead is hosting a Smashburger party in the Garden Lounge, featuring fresh smashburgers with crispy edges and melted cheese, waffle fries, beer, cocktails, and live music. Food will be available until sold out. Farmstead Garden Lounge, 738 Main St., St. Helena. More information is available at www.longmeadowranch.com or by calling 707-963-4555.

ORANGE WINE AT CADET

5 p.m. Cadet Flight Night invites guests to explore the world of skin contact wine with a flight of orange wines. Experience a spectrum of colors and styles from different continents and see why they say, “Orange you glad you came?” Cadet Wine + Beer Bar, 930 Franklin St., Napa.

ANGÈLE OUT THE BLUE DOOR DINNER

Angèle’s Out the Blue Door dinner offers the last take-out meal until fall. The meal includes Paté de campagne, crispy chicken leg confit, and a dessert of strawberries and cream. Each meal costs $49 per person and arrives ready to prepare. Pickup time to be specified. Angèle Restaurant & Bar, 540 Main St., Napa. Order at angelerestaurant.com or call 707-252-8115.

Thursday, May 18

WHISKEY SHOWDOWN

5:30-7 p.m. The Whiskey Bar at Sky & Vine hosts Old Forester and Jack Daniel’s for the American Showdown. A $125 ticket covers a whiskey cocktail and appetizers to start, pizzas from the stone ovens, four whiskies, a sweet treat, and a surprise pour to conclude the evening. Reservations can be made at skyandvine.com/whiskey-bar. Sky & Vine, Archer Hotel, 1260 First St., Napa. For more information, call 707-819-2490.

IN THE GLASS - WITH KIM OSHIRO

6 p.m. Join Kim Oshiro for a one-hour blind tasting class at Compline Wine Shop every Thursday. Whether you approach tasting like a detective or prefer going through a deductive grid, this class provides a rich wine education experience. This week's theme is "Tempranillo and Garnacha in Spain," featuring four wines for $40. Tickets are available at complinewine.com. Compline Wine Shop, 1300 First St., Suite 319, Napa; 707-492-8150.

Saturday, May 20

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Calistoga Farmers Market is held at the Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street. It offers fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, flowers and plants, gourmet and pre-packaged food, fresh seafood, and creative crafts and gift items. For more information, visit calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-noon. The Napa Farmers Market takes place at 1100 West St. Vendors offer seasonal produce and flowers, meat, eggs and seafood, locally prepared foods, and other hand-crafted wares. For more information, visit napafarmersmarket.org.

YOUNTVILLE ART, SIP & STROLL

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Yountville Arts presents the 11th annual Art, Sip & Stroll. This is an open-air event offering the opportunity to enjoy fine art, fine wine, and great food in the heart of Napa Valley. The event is free. The festival's four sites are Veterans Memorial Park, Community Center Drive, Community Center Plaza, and the Heritage Lawn at Community Center, all located within a quarter-mile of each other. Each site features artists, musicians, sculptures and wineries. For $40, guests can purchase an Art, Sip & Stroll tasting package, which includes a glass with four wine tasting tokens for the wine tasting pavilions, plus a signed Ivan McLean Art, Sip & Stroll 2023 poster. For more information, visit artsipstroll.com.

BOB’S RANCH BLOCK PARTY

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Walt Wines hosts a release party for the 2021 vintage of its flagship Pinot Noir, Bob’s Ranch, at its downtown Napa tasting room. Tickets are priced at $150 and include lunch as well as an open Bob’s Ranch Pinot Noir wine bar. For more information, visit waltwines.com/bobs-ranch-release. Walt Wines, 605 First St., Napa.

Sunday, May 21

VINO AND PIZZA AT MERRYVALE

3-5 p.m. Join Merryvale Vineyards for its summer release party featuring wine and pizza on the terrace. Tre Posti will be baking the pizzas for this family- and dog-friendly event. The cost of admission is $95. Tickets can be purchased at merryvalefamilyofwines.com.

DOG DAY AFTERNOON AT OUTER SPACE

Noon - 5 p.m. Outer Space invites you to spend a relaxing afternoon on their patio with your canine companions. Friends of Napa County Animal Shelter will be there from 1-3 p.m., bringing along animals available for adoption. Frankie’s Deli, located next door, will be offering specials for Dog Day guests. For more information, call 707-657-7401 or email contact@outerspace.wine. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa; www.OuterSpace.wine.

THE GRAPPLER RELEASE PARTY

1-4 p.m. Celebrate the release of The Grappler at the Vinoce Tasting Room. The party will feature delicious tacos by Eddy from Tacos y Champagne, and Cumbia and Banda music by Lealtad. Tickets are priced at $50, which includes all-you-can-eat tacos and all-you-can-drink Grappler Zinfandel. To reserve your spot, RSVP to info@vinoce.com or call 707-287-1063. Vinoce Tasting Room, 68 S. Coombs Unit L6, Napa.

TOP DRINK CONTEST AT NAPA VALLEY MUSEUM

2-4:30 p.m. Enjoy a spirited afternoon at the 2023 Top Drink cocktail competition, held on the terrace at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville. Napa Valley's finest chefs and bartenders will showcase their skills, pairing delectable food with cocktails based on Charbay Vodka, this time featuring a lemon twist. Early bird tickets are priced at $65, while tickets at the door (after May 20) are priced at $75. Tickets can be purchased at napavalleymuseum.org. Napa Valley Museum Yountville, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville.