Tuesday, May 9

NAPA FARMERS' MARKET

8 a.m.-12 p.m. The Napa Farmers Market is held at 1100 West St. at Pearl Street. More information can be found at www.napafarmersmarket.org.

INDUSTRY NIGHT AT BAY GRAPE

Bay Grape, 2999 Solano Ave., Napa, hosts Industry Night Tuesdays. Visit www.baygrapewine.com or call 707-699-2135 for more details.

OXBOW PUBLIC MARKET LOCALS NIGHT

4 p.m. Oxbow Public Market hosts its weekly Locals Night at 610 First St., Napa. Visit oxbowpublicmarket.com for more information.

Wednesday, May 10

CLIF FAMILY'S STREET FOOD NAPA VALLEY – INDIAN MENU

Noon-6:30 p.m. Join Clif Family for an Indian-themed street food menu at 1284 Vidovich Ave. Place orders at www.cliffamilyfoodtruck.com or call 707-301-7188.

FUNDRAISER AND DINE AND DONATE AT FOODSHED TO FIGHT AIDS

FoodShed is hosting a FUNdraiser and Dine and Donate in support of a local Napa AIDS/LifeCycle team, “Cougar Juice” at 3385 Old California Way, Napa. Visit foodshedpizza.org for more information.

NIGEL SUSSMAN PAINTS AT COMPLINE WINE SHOP

Watch Berkeley-based illustrator Nigel Sussman paint a large-scale map of the wine world at Compline Wine Shop, 1300 First St., Suite 319, Napa. Book your wine tasting at complinewine.com or call 707-492-8150.

SURVEY SLAM AT BE BUBBLY

7-9 p.m. Be Bubbly hosts Survey Slam, a poll-based quiz game, at 1407 Second St., Napa. Call 707-637-4532 or visit www.bebubblynapa.com for more information.

ANGÈLE OUT THE BLUE DOOR DINNER

Angèle Restaurant & Bar offers an Out the Blue Door dinner for $49 per person at 540 Main St., Napa. Visit angelerestaurant.com or call 707-252-8115 for more information.

PINT NIGHT WITH MARE ISLAND BREWING

2-4 p.m. Tra Vigne Pizzeria and Restaurant hosts Pint Night with Mare Island Brewing Company at 1016 Main St., St. Helena. Buy the beer and keep the logo glass.

WOMEN & WINE AT THE SAINT

5:30-8 p.m. Join The Saint in St. Helena for an evening of treats, wines, chocolate, handmade jewelry, and more at 1351 Main St., St. Helena. The cost is $25 per person at www.thesaintnapavalley.com.

PLUMPJACK, CADE, AND ODETTE AT CADET

5 p.m. The Plumpjack Collection of wineries – Plumpjack, Cade, and Odette – comes to Cadet Wine Bar at 930 Franklin St., Napa.

LOCALS NIGHT AT BLUE NOTE FEATURING JUST FOR FUN

7:30 p.m. Blue Note at 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts Locals Night featuring Just For Fun with Craig Caffall, Michael Gabriel, Bob McBain, Tommy Miller, Michael Israel, and Scott Van Wagner. It’s free for locals, but you can reserve seats for $5 or $10. Visit www.bluenotenapa.com for more information.

Thursday, May 11

GEEKS WHO DRINK TRIVIA AT THE HOLLYWOOD ROOM

7 p.m. Geeks Who Drink host a live pub quiz at the Hollywood Room at Napa Valley Distillery every Thursday. It's free to play, with prizes available. Teams are limited to six players. Arrive early for the best seating. Napa Valley Distillery, 2485 Stockton St., Napa; www.napadistillery.com.

LOCALS & INDUSTRY NIGHT AT OAKVILLE GROCERY

5-7 p.m. Oakville Grocery and Oakville Wine Merchant host a free Locals & Industry Night. Taste wines and paired hors d'oeuvres, and enjoy live music while mingling with industry colleagues. Oakville Grocery, 7856 St. Helena Highway, Oakville; www.oakvillegrocery.com; 707-944-8802.

LOCALS & INDUSTRY NIGHT – CALISTOGA DEPOT

5-7 p.m. Calistoga Depot hosts a free Locals & Industry Night. Taste wines and paired hors d'oeuvres, and enjoy live music while mingling with industry colleagues. Calistoga Depot, 1458 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga; www.calistogadepot.com; 707-963-6925.

WHITE BURGUNDY AT COMPLINE WINE SHOP

Kim Oshiro leads a guided, one-hour blind tasting class at Compline Wine Shop every Thursday. This week's theme is white Burgundy, featuring four wines for $40. Buy tickets at complinewine.com. Compline Wine Shop, 1300 First St., Suite 319, Napa; 707-492-8150.

Friday, May 12

SLOW BURN DINNER SERIES

6 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Also happens at the same times on Saturday. Chefs Tiffani Ortiz and Andy Doubrava bring their sustainable and innovative Slow Burn dinner series to Clif Family Winery, offering a blind chef's tasting menu of 10-12 courses with Clif Family wines for sale. Limited to 15 seats per dinner. Tickets are $200 per person at www.exploretock.com. Proceeds benefit nonprofit arts and education programs. Learn more at www.weareslowburn.com.

NATE LOPEZ AT BE BUBBLY

8-11 p.m. Nate Lopez makes his first appearance at Be Bubbly, playing bass and guitar simultaneously on his 8-string hybrid guitars, covering jazz, blues, pop, and funk. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa; 707-637-4532; www.bebubblynapa.com.

MASSIMO ALOIS AT OUTER SPACE WINES

5:30-7:30 p.m. Outer Space Wines hosts Massimo Alois of Fattoria Alois for a tasting of wines from his estate in Campania, Italy. Tasting costs $20 with $5 off for each bottle bought. Outer Space Wines, 974 Franklin St., Napa; www.OuterSpace.wine; 707-657-7401; contact@outerspace.wine.

Saturday, May 13

NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY SEMINAR

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The 32nd Annual Wine Seminar, "Cabernet from Napa Valley's Mountainsides, East and West," features a panel of six winemakers at Mayacamas Vineyards. Eastside mountain winemakers Alex Kongsgaard, Alison Tauziet, and Mike Dunn will present their 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, alongside westside mountain winemakers Graham Wehmeier, Lisa Togni, and Braiden Albrecht. Tegan Passalacqua of Turley Wine Cellars and Sandlands will moderate. A live-fire lunch prepared by Chef Kevin O'Connor will be held at the Hospitality Center terrace to conclude the event. Tickets are available at napawinelibrary.com for $300 (members) or $350 (non-members). For more information, contact Diana H Stockton at editor@napawinelibrary.com.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sharpsteen Museum Plaza and Community Center on Washington Street. Fresh, locally grown produce, flowers, gourmet food, and more. Info: calistogafarmersmarket.org.

NAPA FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m.-12 p.m. 1100 West St. at Pearl Street. Seasonal produce, flowers, meat, eggs, and handcrafted items. Info: www.napafarmersmarket.org.

YOGA AND WINE TASTING WITH LANG & REED

11 a.m. Vinyasa flow yoga class followed by wine tasting and snacks. Cost: $75. 1244 Spring St., St. Helena. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

PAELLA IN THE GARDEN AT RUTHERFORD RANCH WINERY

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Enjoy a paella feast with wine and live music in the olive grove and gardens of Rutherford Ranch Winery. Price: $115. Rutherford Ranch Winery, 1680 Silverado Trail S, St. Helena; 707-968-3200; www.rutherfordranch.com.

BUBBLES - BITES – BOUQUETS AT BE BUBBLY

Noon-2:30 p.m. Create your own floral arrangement with Inspirations By Gina. Tickets: $180. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa, 707-637-4532, www.bebubblynapa.com.

ARIEL MARIN AT BE BUBBLY

8-11 p.m. Ariel Marin and her multi-genre band perform at Be Bubbly. Be Bubbly, 1407 Second St., Napa; 707-637-4532; www.bebubblynapa.com.

CABERNET FROM NAPA VALLEY'S DEFINING MOUNTAINS

9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The 32nd annual Napa Valley Wine Library Association Seminar, “Cabernet from Napa Valley’s Mountainsides, East and West,” takes place at Mayacamas Vineyards on Howell Mountain. Six second-generation Napa Valley winemakers will pour the 2019 vintage of their mountainside Cabernets, with Tegan Passalacqua moderating. The seminar includes lunch on the terrace of the winery's new hospitality center. Transportation will be provided by California Wine Tours from the Redwood Park and Ride lot by the Marriott Hotel. Registration is $350 at napawinelibrary.com.

Sunday, May 14 – Mother’s Day

Below is a listing of events happening at area restaurants and resorts. They sell out fast, so call and make a reservation sooner rather than later.

NAPA

ANGÈLE RESTAURANT & BAR

Angèle Restaurant, 540 Main St., Napa, www.angelerestaurant.com, 707-252-8115

Angèle Restaurant will offer a special a la carte menu for Mother's Day brunch.

EMBASSY SUITES

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Embassy Suites, 1075 California Blvd., Napa, 707-253-9540

Embassy Suites will serve a buffet brunch with salad, carving, breakfast, seafood stations, and more. The cost is $85 per person. For reservations, call the hotel directly at 707-253-9540.

EMPRESS M

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Empress M, 221 Silverado Trail, Napa, 707-927-5485

Treat Mom to a special meal on Mother’s Day at Empress M.

MERITAGE RESORT

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (last seating at 2:30 p.m.) Meritage Resort, 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, meritageresort.com

The Meritage Resort & Spa will serve a Rosé Brunch on the Village Lawn. The cost is $100 for adults, $45 for kids 4 to 13 and free for kids 3 and under. Reservations can be made at www.exploretock.com.

NAPA VALLEY BISTRO

Napa Valley Bistro, 975 Clinton St., Napa, napavalleybistro.com

Napa Valley Bistro serves a special menu including brunch and dinner specials like Chesapeake Benedict, chicken and waffles, and Bistro Surf & Turf.

GALPÃO GAUCHO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE

1990 Trower Ave., Napa, www.galpaogauchousa.com, 707-255-5121

Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse will be open for dinner on Mother’s Day. The weekend and dinner rodizio experience is $69.

SILVERADO MANSION

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Silverado Resort and Spa, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, www.silveradoresort.com, 707-603-4755.

Silverado Mansion will serve a brunch buffet on the Fairway Deck with seating times at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $85 per adult, exclusive of tax and gratuity; $42.50 for children ages 4 to 13; complimentary for children age 3 and younger. Make reservations at silverado.idaypass.com.

YOUNTVILLE, OAKVILLE AND RUTHERFORD

THE ESTATE YOUNTVILLE

11 a.m.-3 p.m. (last seating at 1:30 p.m.) The Estate Yountville, 6481 Washington St., Yountville

The Estate Yountville will serve brunch at a cost of $125 per adult and $45 per child (ages 12 and younger). Reserve at nirving@theestateyountville.com or call 707-948-5090.

PRIEST RANCH TASTING ROOM

Priest Ranch, 6490 Washington St., Yountville, www.priestranchwines.com, 707-944-8200.

Priest Ranch Tasting Room is serving a Mother's Day Brunch with bubbles for $95. Sunday Sessions with wine tastings and acoustic performances by local musicians will take place on Sunday, May 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. The cost is $40 to $100 per person.

CALISTOGA

TRUSS AT THE FOUR SEASONS RESORT

Truss Restaurant & Bar, 400 Silverado Trail, Calistoga, www.trussrestaurantandbar.com, 707-709-2100, truss.napavalley@fourseasons.com.

Celebrate the mom(s) in your life at Truss with all the foods that she loves prepared by executive chef Rogelio Garcia while enjoying vineyard and mountain views in the dining rooms. Be sure to save room for decadent desserts prepared by executive pastry chef Ivan Marquez. Adults are $135 per person. Children ages 5 to 12 are $55 per person. Children ages 4 and younger are complimentary.

Monday, May 15

LUNAFEST

6 p.m. Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise presents the 22nd annual Lunafest at Cameo Cinema, featuring seven short films by women and gender-nonconforming directors. Enjoy Tre Posti bites, chocolates, sparkling wine, and a self-care swag bag from Napa Valley businesses. Event benefits Girls on the Run North Bay, NEWS, and Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise. Buy tickets at www.lunafest.org. Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena.

Friday, May 19

MODEL BAKERY BREAD HAPPY HOUR

2 p.m. Oxbow Bakery Head Baker, Martin Podell will walk you through the bread making process with emphasis on "Preferments" & how to use them. Complimentary drip coffee and bread samples will be provided. 644 !st. Street, Napa; (707) 259-1128

Sunday, May 21

NINTH ANNUAL TOP DRINK COCKTAIL COMPETITION

2-4:30 p.m. Taste delicious food and cocktails based on Charbay Vodka, prepared by top chefs and bartenders. Early bird non-member tickets are $65, and early bird museum member tickets are $50. After May 20, tickets are $75. Must be 21 years old to attend. The museum is located at 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, CA, and open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.