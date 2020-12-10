Napa's Terry Family band releases 'Hometown Tragedies'

Napa’s Terry Family has been working for more than a year on a full-length album of original music “that reflects our lives in the Napa Valley.” It is titled ”Hometown Tragedies.”

Jim Terry, lead vocalist, songwriter and father of the band, said, “While the stories reflected in the songs are rooted in events occurring in our families, communities, country and the world, each is a window to beauty, praise, truth and hope.”

“Fire in the Wind,” speaks to the terror of the 2017 wildfires and the lessons learned from it. One line is: “I always knew that someday I would leave my house, cause I would die, or I would move, I never knew my little house could soon leave me.”

Another topic the new album addresses is the 2018 Yountville Pathway Home shooting of three clinicians by a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder. From the song, “The Pathway Home”: Three angels and a soldier/ Time and time again/The soldier fought for all of us/The angels fought for him/Shots rang through the valley/And echoed in the halls/The cracking of an old oak tree/The sound when angels fall.”