'News Matters' at Napa Valley Writers on March 11

Napa Valley Writers will host Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Derek Moore, Wednesday, March 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Moore is a Napa-based freelance writer who was awarded a Pulitzer Prize along with staff of the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa for breaking news coverage of Northern California wildfires in 2017.

As a daily news reporter, Moore covered numerous national and international events, including the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the 2014 South Napa earthquake. Moore has written extensively about local government, state politics, the environment and health, the latter with a particular emphasis on adolescent suicide.

Moore will speak about the revolution in how Americans get their news, what this means for the future of democracy and challenges reporting factual information in an era of hyper-partisanship and claims the news is rigged.

Moore is president of the Pacific Media Workers Guild, which represents hundreds of journalists and court interpreters on the West Coast and in Hawaii. He and his wife, December, have two children and a cat.

Napa Valley Writers meet a Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists Church Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Admission is $8 for guests, $5 for CWC members and free for students with ID.

