'One Night, Many Voices,' Festival Napa Valley's free, online, global concert

Festival Napa Valley will present “One Night, Many Voices” online at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. The free concert includes performances by renowned artists including violinist Joshua Bell with soprano Larisa Martínez, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Nadine Sierra, tenor Michael Fabiano, and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.

The concert culminates with a swinging jazz performance headlined by Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán and his band, direct from Havana.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City opens “One Night, Many Voices” with a new arrangement of Daughter of Asheville, from Gordon Getty’s celebrated song cycle Young America. The performance was filmed during the last public concert at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York City on March 10.

A multicultural youth chorus internationally renowned for its virtuosity and showmanship, The Young People’s Chorus is a model for an inclusive society. It has become a Festival Napa Valley favorite since its first performance in 2016. Originally scheduled to perform as part of the Bouchaine Young Artist series this summer, they have now been scheduled to return to Napa in 2021.