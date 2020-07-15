'One Night, Many Voices,' Festival Napa Valley's free, online, global concert

Festival Napa Valley will present “One Night, Many Voices” online at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. The free concert includes performances by renowned artists including violinist Joshua Bell with soprano Larisa Martínez, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, soprano Nadine Sierra, tenor Michael Fabiano, and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City.
The concert culminates with a swinging jazz performance headlined by Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán and his band, direct from Havana.
The Young People’s Chorus of New York City opens “One Night, Many Voices” with a new arrangement of Daughter of Asheville, from Gordon Getty’s celebrated song cycle Young America. The performance was filmed during the last public concert at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater in New York City on March 10.
A multicultural youth chorus internationally renowned for its virtuosity and showmanship, The Young People’s Chorus is a model for an inclusive society. It has become a Festival Napa Valley favorite since its first performance in 2016. Originally scheduled to perform as part of the Bouchaine Young Artist series this summer, they have now been scheduled to return to Napa in 2021.
“We are thrilled to bring together some Festival favorites for a special night to celebrate the healing power of music,” said Richard Walker, president and CEO of Festival Napa Valley. “We hope this concert will provide connection, hope, and inspiration to music lovers everywhere.”
Festival Napa Valley is partnering with local Napa restaurants to produce to-go menus, and with their partner wineries to provide special offers. Revenue from purchases will go directly to the restaurants and wineries.
For more information and to RSVP to the one-night-only event, visit festivalnapavalley.org/virtual-programs/virtual-performances/one-night-many-voices/.
