Options for arts online

Make a painting
Bryan Lloyd of Paint the Town-Napa is offering an online painting experience through Zoom. The cost is $15 per person, which includes video conference link and professional instruction. No experience is necessary. A trained art educator will walk participants through the process of creating a painting in a virtual setting. Painters prove their own supplies. Napa Valley Art Supplies is providing curbside pick-up and delivery. The class is open to all ages. Lloyd is also scheduling private virtual events. For more information contact bryan@paintthetownnapa.com or visit paintthetownnapa.com.
Mike Greensill in concert
Jazz pianist and local favorite Mike Greensill is continuing his online concerts that combine his stories with music from the Great American Songbook at 3 p.m. during the week. Like his Facebook posts to get details at www.facebook.com/mike.greensill. You can add a tip for him via PayPal at mike@mikegreensill.com.
Nimbus
Nimbus Arts artists and staff are creating free art projects for all ages that are available online at nimbusarts.org as well as art kits that can be purchased online for pickup. For more information, email info@nimbusarts.org.
Rise up and be inspired
Transcendence Theatre Company is sharing songs from their past nine seasons at youtube.com/watch?v=xRPNAzjIhow&feature=youtu.beat. The performance of “Rise Up” was sung in the aftermath of the wildfires of 2017, and they hope it will “provide hope and inspiration during these immensely challenging times.”
They are also offering free resources for all ages on their Learn@Home page.
Transcendence artists Matthew Rossoff and Alicia Albright lead yoga and meditation on Friday at 1 p.m. on Instagram @namastenamago.
All ages are welcome to join Dylan Smith for Jazz Dance—all levels welcome! Saturday at noon on Instagram @dancerdylan.
Kaitlyn Yergenson teaches jazz, tap, and ballet at The Movement LAB and you can join the virtual class anytime. The schedule is at dancersmovementlab.com/zoom-class-schedule.
JaM Cellars Virtual Happy Hours
JaM Cellars hosts daily Zoom virtual happy hours with nimbuuspecial guests, including live streamed JaMSessions with artists at home. Find them at instagram.com and facebook.com
Duo Gadjo concerts
Enjoy French café music, Gypsy jazz and Great American Songbook standards in a live stream concert with Duo Gadjo nightly at 6 p.m. from their Facebook page facebook.com/DuoGadjo). Tip them at Venmo—@Duo-Gadjo or PayPal—jmagmusic1@gmail.com. Visit dugadjo.com for more information.
Livestreams
Shelby Ann Lanterman livestreams on Facebook and Instagram on April 12 and 21 at 4 p.m. facebook.com/shelbyann and instagram.com/shelbyannmusic.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
