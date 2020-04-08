Options for arts online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Make a painting

Bryan Lloyd of Paint the Town-Napa is offering an online painting experience through Zoom. The cost is $15 per person, which includes video conference link and professional instruction. No experience is necessary. A trained art educator will walk participants through the process of creating a painting in a virtual setting. Painters prove their own supplies. Napa Valley Art Supplies is providing curbside pick-up and delivery. The class is open to all ages. Lloyd is also scheduling private virtual events. For more information contact bryan@paintthetownnapa.com or visit paintthetownnapa.com.

Mike Greensill in concert

Jazz pianist and local favorite Mike Greensill is continuing his online concerts that combine his stories with music from the Great American Songbook at 3 p.m. during the week. Like his Facebook posts to get details at www.facebook.com/mike.greensill. You can add a tip for him via PayPal at mike@mikegreensill.com.

Nimbus

Nimbus Arts artists and staff are creating free art projects for all ages that are available online at nimbusarts.org as well as art kits that can be purchased online for pickup. For more information, email info@nimbusarts.org.

Rise up and be inspired