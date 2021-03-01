Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces its 2021 season

Originally performed by Wilson himself, How I Learned What I Learned is a heartfelt theatrical memoir charting one man’s journey of self-discovery through adversity, and what it means to be a Black artist in America.

• "UNSEEN" by Mona Mansour, West Coast premiere,

Mia, an American conflict photographer, wakes up at the site of a massacre in Syria, not sure how she got there. With her Turkish girlfriend Derya and her Californian mother Jane, Mia must slowly and painfully piece together the details of her past to find out what happened. "UNSEEN" asks what it would mean for our souls — personally and as a nation — if we were to see the impact of our actions.

• "Confederates" by Dominique Morisseau

In this American Revolutions world premiere, directed by Nataki GarrettSara, an enslaved woman turned Union spy, and Sandra, a brilliant professor in a modern-day private university, are facing similar struggles, though they live over a century apart. This play leaps through time to trace the identities of these two Black American women and explore the reins that racial and gender bias still hold on American systems today.

• "It’s Christmas, Carol!" by OSF actors Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley, and John Tufts.