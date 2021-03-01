Oregon Shakespeare Festival announces its 2021 season

Ashland, OR — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) has announced its 2021 season, a combination of programming all year in digital and live production.
The 2021 season features classics and new works streaming from the OSF archives, imaginative and illuminating new works presented on OSF’s digital platform, O!, and a Fall 2021 live season on OSF’s campus in Ashland, Oregon, extending into January for the first time with OSF’s first winter special. All live performances will be subject to health department guidelines and government restrictions on large gatherings.
“2020 marked a paradigm shift in which OSF was catapulted into different ways of creating and supporting artists and art-making, said Nataki Garrett, OSF artistic director. "In launching our digital platform, O!, nearly a year ago, the initial goal was to provide an exploratory space to intersect theatre with other forms of media. Now joined together with a compelling schedule of fall and winter onstage programming, O! has evolved into a marquee fourth stage, where new and innovative projects will play alongside some of OSF’s most beloved and well-known productions.”
On stage
OSF 2021 On Stage programming includes a repertory of four productions:
• August Wilson’s "How I Learned What I Learned"
Originally performed by Wilson himself, How I Learned What I Learned is a heartfelt theatrical memoir charting one man’s journey of self-discovery through adversity, and what it means to be a Black artist in America.
• "UNSEEN" by Mona Mansour, West Coast premiere,
Mia, an American conflict photographer, wakes up at the site of a massacre in Syria, not sure how she got there. With her Turkish girlfriend Derya and her Californian mother Jane, Mia must slowly and painfully piece together the details of her past to find out what happened. "UNSEEN" asks what it would mean for our souls — personally and as a nation — if we were to see the impact of our actions.
• "Confederates" by Dominique Morisseau
In this American Revolutions world premiere, directed by Nataki GarrettSara, an enslaved woman turned Union spy, and Sandra, a brilliant professor in a modern-day private university, are facing similar struggles, though they live over a century apart. This play leaps through time to trace the identities of these two Black American women and explore the reins that racial and gender bias still hold on American systems today.
• "It’s Christmas, Carol!" by OSF actors Mark Bedard, Brent Hinkley, and John Tufts.
OSF’s first winter special: On Christmas Eve, three ghosts take miserly theatre producer Carol Scroogenhouse through time and space to reckon with how she’s abandoned artistry for hollow commerciality. Whisked to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, her cousin Fred’s swinging party, and a pandemic Zombie future, will Carol find her soul with the help of these apparitions? This showcase of the OSF Acting Company promises to be a silly and uplifting way to mark the holidays and celebrate OSF’s return to live performance.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties associated with it, OSF will hold off announcing specific dates and ticket sales for onstage productions until there is more clarity around reopening, gathering and social distancing guidelines. All onstage events are subject to change.
Streaming OSF favorites
The 2021 digital on-demand streaming season includes a limited-run schedule for favorites from the OSF archives. Tickets are now available for all three productions at www.osfashland.org. More streaming productions curated from OSF’s digital archives will be announced in the coming months.
Watch productions from OSF’s archives in high-quality video. Three shows are on sale now, and more titles will be announced soon.
• "Julius Caesar" by William Shakespeare, March 1 to 27
Shakespeare’s political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers—honorable and not—when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control.
• "Manahatta" by Mary Kathryn Nagle, March 29 to April 24
This 2018 world premiere by playwright, activist, and attorney Mary Kathryn Nagle illuminates the tragic consequences of commercial exploits, including the removal of the Lenape people and the attempted eradication of their culture that gave rise to the America we know today.
• "Snow in Midsummer" by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig, May 3 to 29
Based on the classical Chinese drama "The Injustice to Dou Yi That Moved Heaven and Earth" by Guan Hanqing
Directed by Justin Audibert, his 2018 U.S. premiere production interweaves two stories—of a young woman who curses her city from beyond the grave, and of a wealthy businesswoman who must face the parched, locust-plagued city. This modern ghost story beautifully reimagines a classic myth and explores the legacy of trauma, the heart of injustice, and the lengths to which we go for love.
All details of the OSF ON O! 2021 streaming season, including ticket availability, can be found at www.osfashland.org.
