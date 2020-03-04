Oregon Shakespeare Festival opens its 85th season March 6

ASHLAND, Oregon—The Oregon Shakespeare Festival (OSF) launches its 85th year and Nataki Garrett’s first full season as artistic director on March 6. The 2020 season will continue through Nov. 1, with six more plays opening in the spring and summer.

The 2020 season opens on March 6 with a matinee of "Bring Down the House, Part I," the first of a two-part adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy (director, Rosa Joshi) in the Thomas Theatre, followed that evening by Shakespeare’s "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" in the Angus Bowmer Theatre.

"Bring Down the House, Part II" opens in the Thomas Theatre on March 7 and the world premiere of Karen Zacarías’s "The Copper Children" ), an American Revolutions commission, opens in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. On Sunday, March 8, "Peter and the Starcatcher" opens in the Angus Bowmer Theatre. All five productions will run for the entire season.

"Poor Yella Rednecks" opens July 5 in the Angus Bowmer Theatre; "Confederates" opens April 12), and "Everything That Never Happened" opens on July 25) in the Thomas Theatre. "The Tempest," "black odyssey," and "Bernhardt/Hamlet" will be performed in the outdoor Allen Elizabethan Theatre, which officially opens June 5–7.

The 2020 Green Show season will run Wednesday to Saturday evenings at 6:45 p.m. from June 5 to Sept. 26. For schedules, tickets and more information, visit oshashland.org.

