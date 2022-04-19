Outside Lands 2022: Green Day, Post Malone, SZA headlining

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
SAN JOSE — Bay Area music fans have long wondered and debated over when local favorites Green Day was finally going to headline at Outside Lands, the annual three-day music festival at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
And now we have our answer.
Festival organizers Tuesday announced the lineups for the festival slated for Aug. 5-7, and the legendary East Bay punk band is one of the three headliners — along with the ginormous pop/hip-hop hit-maker Post Malone and and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star SZA.
Other announced performers include Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchies, Illenium, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo & Pan, Anitta and more.
Three-day general admission passes ($399), VIP passes ($799), and Golden Gate Club ($4,699) passes go one sale 10 a.m. April 20 at www.SFOutsideLands.com.
Here is the rest of the lineup:
People are also reading…
Dominic Fike
Oliver Tree
Mac DeMarco
Pusha T
Mt. Joy
Kim Petras
Local Natives
The Marias
Larry June
100 Gecs
Parcels
Dayglow
Purple Disco Machine
Hiatus Kaiyote
Washed Out
Ashe
Surf Mesa
Wet Leg
Sam Fender
Role Model
Baby Tate
The Backseat Lovers
Amber Mark
Best Coast
Franc Moody
Pussy Riot
Duckwrth
Empress Of
Rostam
Zoe Wees
Faye Webster
Griff
Anna Lunoe
KennyHoopla
Maxo Kream
Lido Pimienta
Briston Maroney
Sampa The Great
Del Water Gap
Robert Glasper
Inner Wave
Tyla Yaweh
Glaive
The Beths
Petey
Odie
Benny Sings
Thuy
MICHELLE
Jelani Aryeh
Wilderado
Cory Henry
The Emo Night Tour
PawPaw Rod
L’Rain
Cassandra Jenkins
Unusual Demont
Forester
The BLSSM
SPELLLING
Tre’ Amani
BottleRock talk: Take a look at what's happening around the festival on Day 3
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.