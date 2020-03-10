Oxbow RiverStage announces Napa summer season; line-up includes Gary Clark Jr., John Fogerty and Widespread Panic

Blue Note Entertainment Group and Another Planet Entertainment have announced the first full season and first round of concerts for the 2020 season at Oxbow RiverStage in Napa.

Oxbow RiverStage’s 2020 season, which runs from June through October, will feature up to 15 ticketed and five free concerts.

After the unofficial launch in 2019, this year’s concert series at Oxbow RiverStage will kick off on June 7 with virtuosic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela. The second concert on June 27 is a triple bill of Andrew Bird, Calexico and Iron & Wine.

Reggae favorite Ziggy Marley’s "Bob Marley Celebration" is on July 5. Grammy-award-winner Gary Clark Jr. performs on July 10, and country star Brett Eldredge on July 24. An evening with the legendary John Fogerty is on Aug. 13. Labor Day weekend features three nights of Widespread Panic on Sept. 4, 5 and 6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The venue's capacity is up to 5,000 for each show and will feature reserved seating, general admission, or a combination of both based on the event as well as exclusive hotel packages.

A Gold ticket option is offered at every concert through a partnership with Feast It Forward, featuring a wine bar lounge, a dedicated entrance, and more.