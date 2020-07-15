Pandemic Arts Camp online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sebastiani Theatre Foundation has created opportunities for instructors of the Rhoten Productions’ 26-year-old Performing Arts Camp to create new online activities for campers this summer.

“Pandemic arts camp” will provide online classes in dance, magic, and acting, as well as arts and crafts with accompanying materials.

Classes will be accessible via password on VIMEO. Scholarships will be available on a need basis.

Dance classes include five video lessons per dance type for $50 as well as scheduled Zoom office hours. Classes include Introduction to Hip Hop, Intermediate Hip Hop, Advanced Hip Hop, Intermediate Jazz, Advanced Jazz and Introduction to Tap (all ages). Tap shoes are available on loan with a $20 deposit to be refunded upon the return of the shoes. Intermediate and Advanced Tap offers five video lessons, plus office hours, for $80.

For acting, 2-week pandemic arts camp Zoom session options will run from Monday through Friday, July 20-31 with an enrollment fee of $80 for these options: Acting (ages 9 and older) (10 a.m.); Shakespeare (11 a.m.); and Lip-sync Class (1 p.m.).