Pandemic Arts Camp online

The Sebastiani Theatre Foundation has created opportunities for instructors of the Rhoten Productions’ 26-year-old Performing Arts Camp to create new online activities for campers this summer.
“Pandemic arts camp” will provide online classes in dance, magic, and acting, as well as arts and crafts with accompanying materials.
Classes will be accessible via password on VIMEO. Scholarships will be available on a need basis.
Dance classes include five video lessons per dance type for $50 as well as scheduled Zoom office hours. Classes include Introduction to Hip Hop, Intermediate Hip Hop, Advanced Hip Hop, Intermediate Jazz, Advanced Jazz and Introduction to Tap (all ages). Tap shoes are available on loan with a $20 deposit to be refunded upon the return of the shoes. Intermediate and Advanced Tap offers five video lessons, plus office hours, for $80.
For acting, 2-week pandemic arts camp Zoom session options will run from Monday through Friday, July 20-31 with an enrollment fee of $80 for these options: Acting (ages 9 and older) (10 a.m.); Shakespeare (11 a.m.); and Lip-sync Class (1 p.m.).
The Magic Man Roger Rhoten is offering two sessions of perfecting Magic Mysteries for two age groups limited to 6 students per session: Magic 1A on July 21, 22 and 24 and Magic 1B July 28, 29 and 31 is for ages 5-8. Magic 2A on July 21, 22 and 24 and Magic 2B on July 28, 29 and 31 is for ages 8 and up. Each class comes with a kit of magic supplies, worth up to $35, which can be picked up curbside from the Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma. The cost to enroll in each session is $45.
Sara Lake will present the following arts and crafts classes for $10 each: Paracord Bracelets, Basic Lanyards, Intermediate Lanyards, Advanced Lanyards, Bead Animals, Basic Braid and Knot Bracelets, Friendship Bracelets and Paper Folding. A sewing class on how to make “Ugly Dolls” is $25. Craftie Fun Kits and Paracord bracelet materials are $5 each.
For more detailed information about or enroll in any or all of the pandemic arts camp sessions, go to https://www.sebastianitheatre.com/performing-arts-camp.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!