Pandemic sidelines what would have been an active year for theater students

Performances were not the only things canceled. Heartt had planned to take her students to Ashland, OR to see some professional theater. Teeters’ had plans for his choir to sing at Disneyland. Neither is happening now.

Patti Coyle, drama teacher at St. Helena High School, which mounted an excellent production of “Newsies” this Spring, is concerned that shows will be on a permanent hiatus. She said, “The question is, will we be able to have an audience again?” Coyle is not alone in asking this question. How people will gather in close proximity in the future is a question on the minds of many entertainers.

While online classes are common at the college level, high school teachers, used to the immediate feedback of an enthusiastic smile or a confused frown, now have to discern their students’ attitude through a screen. While the change has been nice for some teachers as they have more time for their families, they all lament the lack of personal contact and feedback intrinsic to a productive learning environment.

Coyle said, “The hard part is I have a real connection with my students. They are so dynamic and insightful, they bring so much into the classroom, that is something you don’t get with online classes.”