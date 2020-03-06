Pandemic, the game, has become all too real, says its creator

Q: The CDC has a gift shop?

A: News to me, too. (The shop closed in 2012.) They are also using it in an exhibition on cultural reactions to the spread of infectious diseases (opening in late May). And there's been some contact from epidemiologists who worked in West Africa and loved the game. But mostly I hear this stuff just anecdotally. The University of Leicester's medical school in the UK used it for a couple of years to teach communication cooperation and found some good results with it. I was contacted just today by a high school in San Francisco looking to buy copies of Pandemic in bulk, to teach concepts about the spread of infectious disease. It's not a simulation but it's great for introducing concepts, which is really what games have always been good at.

Q: Was that your goal?

A: No, I didn't set out to teach anything. I wanted something that made your heart beat and got people working together. It was a design problem to me — could you create an artificial opponent out of cardboard and paper that engaged kids and adults sitting for an hour around a table? It's a daunting challenge but I found how to do it by experimenting.

Q: Did developing it give you a window into how we handle actual pandemics?