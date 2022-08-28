Perform! Napa Valley debuts in September

Napa Valley Presents is gearing up for the inaugural Perform! Napa Valley, a showcase for performing arts, which will take place Sept. 17 to 25 throughout Napa County.
The new nonprofit, formed with the profits from the 2021 sale of the Napa Valley Opera House, is not presenting shows but rather aims to celebrate, support and inspire performing arts throughout the valley. This Perform! Napa Valley week will bring together information on events scheduled by other groups and venues during the week.
They include:
— Lucky Penny Productions' first show of its 2022-23 season, "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike."
— Two premier comedy performances at the Uptown Theatre: “Weird Al” Yankovic on Sept. 20 and Howie Mandel on Sept. 23 for a special mental health benefit performance for One Mind.
— Jazz performances at Blue Note Napa, including Kirk Whalum on Sept.17 and 18; Kyle Eastwood on Sept. 23; Emmaline on Sept. 24, and the Masters of Hawaiian Music, featuring George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho, and Tia Carrere on Sept. 25.
— Oxbow RiverStage presents Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples on Sept. 17.
— The world premiere of Eric Moore’s eight-movement “Soliloquy” for Five Cellos takes place on Sept. 24 at Hatt Hall at the Napa River Inn.
— Blue Note Summer Sessions at Charles Krug Winery will feature Oteil (Burbridge) & Friends (Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno and Johnny Kimock) on Sept. 17, the band moe. on Sept. 23 and 24, and A MoodSwing Reunion featuring Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade on Sept. 25.
— "BRING IT!", a night of karaoke and entertainment, will take place at Feast It Forward on Sept. 22.
“The Napa Valley has become a major cultural hub in the greater Bay Area, and that includes the performing arts,” said Napa Valley Presents board chairperson Gordon Huether. “Napa Valley Presents is excited to play a role in supporting and accelerating this in the immediate future.”
Any performing arts organization or venue offering performing arts based in Napa County is eligible to list their event occurring Sept. 17 to 25, free of charge, through the Perform! Napa Valley website by selecting the submission link. The calendar will be updated frequently to reflect the growing number of events during the nine-day celebration.
For more information on Perform Napa Valley, or to review the calendar of events, visit performnapavalley.org. To learn more about Napa Valley Presents, visit napavalleypresents.org.
