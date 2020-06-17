Pride 50: Napa's DJ Rotten Robbie lists his top 25 Pride anthems

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DJ Rotten Robbie is one of my go-to sources for all things music related. The guy just knows so much, whether we're talking about a classic pop act from the '80s or the latest buzz band from the U.K.

Combining that factor with this Napa resident's long-standing involvement with Pride events, DJ Rotten Robbie seemed like the ideal candidate to help us celebrate Pride 50 in a tuneful fashion.

Thus, I asked him if he'd be willing to come up with a list of the top 25 Pride anthems of all time.

And he enthusiastically agreed, delivering a great list (with comments ).

"As a DJ at many LGBTQ+ Pride events in S.F., Napa, Sonoma, Yolo, and Solano counties, I have seen how joyful a dance floor at a Pride event can be," he says. "The collective experience of being with your community, singing these songs at the top of your lungs, brings everyone together in celebration.

"These songs are about overcoming adversity and being told no, to go on to find yourself and your community. There is a unifying message of freedom, strength and not giving up, no matter what society, your family or your church has told you; to believe in yourself and find others like you. If S.F. Pride were happening this month, there is no doubt you would hear all of these songs blaring on floats in the parade."