Pride celebrations fill June in Napa Valley

Napa Pride Month is filling June with events with that benefit local LGBTQ organizations.

Highlights include the annual Pride Cruise Night, the Rainbow Play Date, Youth Movie Nights, the American Canyon Pride Pop Up/Parade, a and the Blue Note Pride Dance with DJ Rotten Robbie "Look of Love" performance at Blue Note Napa by Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio. A full list of events is available at www.first5napa.org/napa-county-pride-2022.

-- Thursday, June 2: Youth Movie Night

Napa County Library will show "Spider-man: No Way Home" from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room. Presented by the LGBTQ Connection and Napa County Library for ages 11-18, it includes a prop bag for interacting with the 2021 movie.

-- Saturday, June 4: Pride Cruise Night; Pride Cruise Night Afterparty

Decorate your car and drive up and down Jefferson from Trancas Street to downtown Napa from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be prizes for the best decorated cars, and KVYN 99.3 FM The Vine will broadcast Pride music by DJ Rotten Robbie.

From 9 to 11:30 p.m., The Arbaretum, Napa Valley Distillery’s new location at 1149 First St. Napa, will host an after-party with specialty cocktails for ages 21 and older. Donations will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa.

-- Sunday, June 5: Pride Playdate

All families, kids, genders, identities and races are welcomed and celebrated at the Rainbow Play Date from noon to 2 p.m. at Fuller Park in Napa. The event includes crafts and a children’s Pride Parade at 1:30 p.m. The first 50 families that register will receive a First 5/Rainbow Action Network Pride pack with a resource guide for caregivers, craft activities and children's books, "My Rainbow by Trinity and DeShanna Neal and "We are Little Feminists: Hair" by Brook Sitgraves Turner and Archaa Shrivastav. Registration link: https://forms.gle/T2CmdTbTGuX54a6NA

-- Wednesday, June 8: Youth Movie Night

American Canyon Library shows "Spider-man: No Way Home" from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room. See June 2 for details.

-- Saturday, June 18: American Canyon Pride Pop-Up

The event includes games, food vendors, and a free raffle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Community Park 1, American Canyon.

-- Sunday, June 19: Brandi Carlisle on the Oxbow River Stage

Blue Note Presents and Another Planet Entertainment present Brandi Carlile in Napa as part of her “Beyond These Silent Days” tour. Carlile, a six-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, as well as producer and author, performs at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. DJ Rotten Robbie will be on hand accepting donations for the LGBTQ Connection. For tickets visit www.oxbowriverstage.com.

-- Wednesday, June 22: Pride Dance at Blue Note Napa

DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning the Pride tunes from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with some surprise guests, at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Donations support LGBTQ Connection Napa.

-- Friday, June 24: Vinyl + Wine

Carneros Resort and Spa hosts a party wine party with DJ Rotten Robbie from 5 to 8 p.m. Play bocce, stroll the gardens and enjoy seasonal bites, Scribe wine and specialty cocktails.

-- Saturday, June 25: Chalk for Pride

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., chalk will be provided to create colorful chalk art around the Napa library's sidewalk at 580 Coombs St.

-- Wednesday, June 29: Dining Out at the Q

Check out the Q restaurant's new downtown Napa location at 1313 Main St. from 5 to 10 p.m. DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning. Call the restaurant to make reservations, 707-224-6600.

-- Thursday, June 30: The Look of Love at Blue Note Napa

Kellie Fuller teams up with the pianist Mike Greensill Trio for an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s, made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, and Dusty Springfield, delivered with their own style and flair. This Blue Note evening coincides with National Give Out Day, with opportunities to support the LGBTQ Connection Napa during the evening. Doors at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7:30. Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa