Rail Arts District Napa plans outdoor mural with poetry

Willis said the RAD Napa has not experienced pandemic-related delays.

“We will be able to do everything remotely from our home offices and Zoom meetings, all the way through the selection of the poets and development and approval of the design. Once we get on-site in spring 2021 to paint the work on the building and produce other programs in conjunction with the unveiling, we’ll need to adapt to the COVID-19 restrictions as needed,” Willis said.

Respecting writers’ languages and work

The RAD Napa is allowing entrants to submit poems in Spanish and English to make sure the contest and the poems are accessible to residents throughout the North Bay. Willis said one of the goals of writers entering the contest is to have the general public drive or walk by and be able to experience a work of poetry in a public space.

“The review board will be able to judge poems written partly or all in Spanish because the RAD Napa chose several jurors who read and write in English and Spanish,” Willis said.

Cathy Gillis, an English professor at Napa Valley College and vice president of the Napa County Hispanic Network, said she supports the acceptance of poems in Spanish.