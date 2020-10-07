Rail Arts District Napa plans outdoor mural with poetry

The Rail Arts District Napa is creating a downtown mural that will contain words or lines of poems by North Bay writers, an installation that aims to attract residents, visitors, writers, and artists from Napa County and beyond.
The artwork will be the first of its kind in the 1.7-mile contemporary outdoor museum. The Rail Arts District Napa (RAD Napa) currently showcases more than 20 murals on buildings, as well as signal boxes that are works of art. The installations are next to the Napa Valley Vine Trail and the tracks of the Napa Valley Wine Train.
The Rail Arts District Board will choose which building near Jackson Street will house the 110-by-27 foot mural later this fall.
“Working with a graphic designer, new works by three to five poetry contest winners will be transformed visually to a large scale. They will then be painted on a building wall by a professional billboard painter,” said Shelly Willis, executive director of the Rail Arts District Napa.
Financial support for a “Passages”-themed related poetry contest, the creation of the mural, and subsequent promotions come from a $17,500 grant from Napa County’s Special Projects Fund. This is a dedicated allotment from the county’s Transient Occupancy Tax.
Willis said the district is accepting submissions for the contest until Oct. 15.
“We welcome poems in English and Spanish by adult residents of Napa, Sonoma, Solano, and Marin counties. The contest provides an amazing opportunity to share poems in physical and digital spaces,” said Willis.
Willis said the mural may not contain the poem in its entirety in the large-scale artwork. Instead, the artwork may contain only excerpts or words from the poems. The poet will make the decision about which words they will select.
The mural will also exhibit the full text of the poems closer to the ground. That way pedestrians can comfortably stand and read them.
“In addition, we want to publish coloring placemats for downtown restaurants with the poems, hold poetry readings, and engage in programs with local schools,” Willis said.
RAD Napa members are enthusiastic about the project, which they see as “a fun juxtaposition of art and travel,” said Chuck McMinn, president of the Rail Arts District Napa board and owner of Vineyard 29.
“‘Passages’ can mean anything from excerpts from a literary work to physical movement through the area, like a trip on the Napa Valley Wine Train or the Vine Trail. This installation will reflect local writers and our community in a new way, ” McMinn said.
Designing a contest during a pandemic
The poetry contest associated with the installation is a collaboration between the RAD Napa and the Napa Valley Writers, a local branch of the California Writers Club, a statewide association of writers.
Sarita Lopez, president of Napa Valley Writers, said the RAD Napa and Napa Valley Writers have been working together since spring 2020 to invite writers throughout the North Bay to enter the contest.
“Napa Valley Writers submitted the press release and application to California Writers Club branches in the four counties in which writers can reside. We also put a notice in the Napa Valley Writers’ September newsletter and helped with the selection of the review board for the contest,” Lopez said.
Lopez said the COVID-19 pandemic, smoke, heat and fires have not stopped local writers from wanting to participate.
“There has been an increase in writing by our members. They are looking for creative outlets during quarantine and distancing,” she said.
Marianne Lyon, a member of the Napa Valley Writers club who lives in Yountville, said the contest motivated her to stay in contact with members of several writing critique groups.
“We’re meeting online through Zoom, sharing lines to see what is going to grab someone. I’m thinking of what words a reader would want to see as they move forward on their journey,” Lyon said.
Willis said the RAD Napa has not experienced pandemic-related delays.
“We will be able to do everything remotely from our home offices and Zoom meetings, all the way through the selection of the poets and development and approval of the design. Once we get on-site in spring 2021 to paint the work on the building and produce other programs in conjunction with the unveiling, we’ll need to adapt to the COVID-19 restrictions as needed,” Willis said.
Respecting writers’ languages and work
The RAD Napa is allowing entrants to submit poems in Spanish and English to make sure the contest and the poems are accessible to residents throughout the North Bay. Willis said one of the goals of writers entering the contest is to have the general public drive or walk by and be able to experience a work of poetry in a public space.
“The review board will be able to judge poems written partly or all in Spanish because the RAD Napa chose several jurors who read and write in English and Spanish,” Willis said.
Cathy Gillis, an English professor at Napa Valley College and vice president of the Napa County Hispanic Network, said she supports the acceptance of poems in Spanish.
“This provides an equitable opportunity for aspiring poets who compose in Spanish. Like English, Spanish carries its own unique idioms. Additionally, Spanish selections would be reflective of the dynamic nature of Napa’s demographics and multicultural makeup,” Gillis said.
Gillis said many of her students have written or are writing poetry that expresses their experiences.
“Often they have or had no venue beyond the college to share their poetry, especially if the poems were in Spanish or contained Spanish words and phrases. Empowering budding poets by featuring their work more publicly would no doubt inspire even more creative pieces that would otherwise never be known by the broader community,” Gillis said.
The RAD Napa contest further stands out because every winner will receive a $500 honorarium. Willis said the RAD Napa incorporated an honorarium into the prize to ensure writers were compensated for their effort.
“The RAD Napa Board wants to recognize that the creation of poems and other types of literature is work. Writers deserve to be paid,” Willis said.
Words from the writers
Michael Waterson, a contest juror, former reporter for The Napa Valley Register, and former poet laureate of Napa Valley, is interested in seeing the emergence of an installation that tells the story of “the two sides of Napa.”
“The Napa Valley has this image as a tourist destination, a place that’s very luxurious and expensive. Yet it has a much deeper history which is not a part of that image. That needs to be told as well,” Waterson said.
Waterson said his tips for contestants include focusing on the process.
“Be a part of it, just do it without thinking about winning or the money,” he said.
Iris Dunkle, a contest juror, professor of English at Napa Valley College and former Sonoma County Poet Laureate, said her secret is to never give up.
“Spend as much time as you can getting the poem ready. Read it aloud if that helps. It’s a singular chance to interpret the theme of passages and work with the Rail Arts District Napa to bring your work into a public space,” Dunkle said.
James McDonald, a member of Napa Valley Writers and Yountville Arts chair, said his writing process has involved walking around the Rail Arts District Napa to look at murals and train tracks up close.
“I really felt that it helped me to see the different places along the Vine Trail and rail, from stands of redwoods to utility boxes painted with smaller artworks,” McDonald said It made me think of how paintings and drawings fit into a place. Now I’m asking, “What I can say in a poem that will fit into the spot at Jackson Street?”
Lynne Berghorn, a member of Napa Valley Writers and a Napa resident, said she is thrilled by the idea of one of her poems becoming a part of downtown.
“I’m a published author and have long been a member of a large women’s writers group, The National League of American Pen Women. Yet I’ve never worked with a painter or illustrator to share my poems. Imagining my poem outside, in a piece of artwork, is a wonderful thought,” Berghorn said.
