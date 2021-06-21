'Remotely Creative': Student art online at Napa Valley museum

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s fifth annual student-curated exhibition, “Remotely Creative,” is live in the museum's free, online gallery.

The exhibition showcases the work of 31 student artists from Vintage, Napa, Justin-Siena, Marin Catholic, and New Technology high schools, as well as Sonoma Academy and Calistoga Senior/Junior High School.

A diverse display illuminating the experiences of young local artists during the pandemic, it includes images as well as artist statements.

The direct exhibition link is napavalleymuseum.org/student2021

Monica Jacobson and the team at Justin-Siena Visual Arts, working with museum education coordinator Joel Kurtz, organized the exhibit. “The exhibit this year shows us just how capable the students are, not giving up, moving forward in making art, visually reflecting witness to this year," Jacobson said. "Be it confusion, understanding, hope, in a social movement, finding solace or joy this is their voice.”