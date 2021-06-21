'Remotely Creative': Student art online at Napa Valley museum

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville’s fifth annual student-curated exhibition, “Remotely Creative,” is live in the museum's free, online gallery.
The exhibition showcases the work of 31 student artists from Vintage, Napa, Justin-Siena, Marin Catholic, and New Technology high schools, as well as Sonoma Academy and Calistoga Senior/Junior High School.
A diverse display illuminating the experiences of young local artists during the pandemic, it includes images as well as artist statements.
The direct exhibition link is napavalleymuseum.org/student2021
Monica Jacobson and the team at Justin-Siena Visual Arts, working with museum education coordinator Joel Kurtz, organized the exhibit. “The exhibit this year shows us just how capable the students are, not giving up, moving forward in making art, visually reflecting witness to this year," Jacobson said. "Be it confusion, understanding, hope, in a social movement, finding solace or joy this is their voice.”
“Our annual student show has become one of our most popular programs,” said Laura Rafaty, the museum's executive director. “Last year’s exhibition — the first time it was presented as a virtual-only show — received excellent feedback and generated strong viewer engagement. Hundreds of votes were received for the People’s Choice award, and we hope the public will encourage this year’s group of young student artists by viewing their work, reading their artist's statements, and voting for their favorites.”
Online voting is open for the “People's Choice” award winner napavalleymuseum.org/student2021. Additional exhibition judging and awards will be announced in July, along with a date for an in-person celebration honoring the winners of both this year’s exhibit and last year’s, which can be viewed at napavalleymuseum.org/student2020.
The exhibition is presented in partnership with Justin-Siena Visual Arts, and made possible by a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley, the Napa County Board of Supervisors, and by the members and supporters of the Napa Valley Museum Yountville.
Members of the community who wish to support the Museum’s efforts to reopen its galleries and arts education programs, and to help the student show continue this year and in future years, are encouraged to donate on the Museum’s website at napavalleymuseum.org/support/make-a-donation/.
For more information about the Museum and its exhibitions and programs, visitnapavalleymuseum.org.
