Review: Daniel Craig says goodbye to Bond in 'No Time To Die'

Christoph Waltz briefly reprises his role as longtime Bond villain and head of the secret organization Spectre, Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Now in custody after the events of the previous film, Blofeld and Bond share a short but compelling scene where Blofeld is not so subtly utilized as the film’s version of Hannibal Lecter to challenge Bond psychologically. The chemistry between Craig and Waltz is absolutely electric, making for a sequence that, in this writer’s opinion, will probably be remembered as one of the greatest scenes in the Daniel Craig era of Bond.

One of the strongest themes present throughout “No Time To Die” would be family, evident not only in Bond’s adoptive MI6 family but in the family he tries to create with Seydoux’s Madeleine Swan. Another would-be legacy, shown in the lasting impacts Bond leaves on all the characters around him. While the ending credits of the film are punctuated by the reassuring message, “James Bond Will Return,” the film makes it very clear that this is Craig’s last outing as 007 and provides him with an emotional sendoff that is certainly a departure from previous Bond films, but still fitting to the character.