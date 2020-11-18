Review: David Attenborough's message in 'A Life on Our Planet'

Natural historian and wildlife filmmaker David Attenborough has spent decades traveling the globe to study and document Earth’s biodiversity. The BBC broadcaster has dedicated his career to educating viewers about life on our planet. From Africa to Antarctica, audiences have followed Attenborough’s travels and learned about rare plant and animal species in faraway lands. Over time, however, the search for these creatures has become more difficult.
Now, at 94 years of age, he continues to work—this time sharing a message more crucial than ever before.
Attenborough calls his most recent documentary, “A Life on Our Planet,” his witness statement, a grave warning about the decline of the natural world as a result of human activities. The British naturalist offers his insight and vision for the future, which he says begins with restoring the wild of the planet.
In the Netflix documentary, produced by Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund, Attenborough says, “The true tragedy of our time is still unfolding across the globe, barely noticeable from day to day—the loss of our planet’s biodiversity.”
Attenborough describes what scientists call the Holocene—an over 10,000 year period in which the average global temperature has not waivered up or down by more than one degree Celsius. The Holocene has been one of Earth’s most stable epochs, providing favorable conditions for the growth of species. The naturalist describes how all of Earth’s ecosystems are interconnected—how the oceans and rainforests and polar caps each have important roles in maintaining the stability of life on Earth.
Because of the Holocene, Attenborough says, “The gentle rhythm of the seasons became so reliable that it gave our own species a unique opportunity.” People learned how to grow crops. This led to human societies shifting from nomadic hunter-gathering to farming. “Each generation was able to develop and progress only because the living world could be relied upon to deliver us the conditions we needed.” What followed was the evolution of human intelligence.
Born west of London in 1926, Attenborough uses his birthdate as a reference point throughout the film to show how much our world has changed in one lifetime. Since the year of Attenborough’s birth, for example, the average global temperature has warmed over one degree Celsius.
Over the course of his life, the human population has more than tripled, while the world’s wilderness has been destroyed. Attenborough recalls his youth as being a time when people understood very little about how Earth’s systems worked. The thinking of the past was that the natural world was limitless, when in fact, Attenborough affirms, the natural world is finite. “Back then it seemed inconceivable that we—a single species—might one day have the power to threaten the very existence of the planet.”
However, the impact of human activities on the planet have long been grave. Attenborough cautions that the natural world is failing and we will not be able to live here for much longer.
As we burn fossil fuels like oil and coal, which release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, the planet warms. “In previous events, it had taken volcanic activity up to one million years to dredge up enough carbon from within the earth to trigger a catastrophe,” Attenborough says. “By burning millions of years’ worth of living organisms, we have managed to do so in less than 200.” He adds, “Excessive carbon has been a key feature in all of Earth’s five mass extinctions.”
In addition to burning fossil fuels, the natural historian identifies other human activities that are further depleting Earth’s biodiversity such as deforestation and overfishing.
The most striking segment of the film shows what science predicts will happen if widespread changes are not made immediately: a sixth mass extinction event.
Attenborough discusses the need for sustainable living, gives his recommendations for how to “rewild” the planet, and urges today’s generation to rediscover being part of nature once again rather than apart from it. After a lifetime of studying the world and its species, Attenborough assures that this is not about saving the planet but instead about saving our own species—because Earth will recover with or without us.
Full of stunning footage of landscapes and wildlife, information, nostalgia and hope for the planet, this documentary is a must-see for everyone.
As California’s wildfires spread, we are all left with anxiety and uncertainty. “A Life on Our Planet” may answer some of our questions about what is happening, why, and how to address the greatest threat of our time.
