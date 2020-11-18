Review: David Attenborough's message in 'A Life on Our Planet'

Because of the Holocene, Attenborough says, “The gentle rhythm of the seasons became so reliable that it gave our own species a unique opportunity.” People learned how to grow crops. This led to human societies shifting from nomadic hunter-gathering to farming. “Each generation was able to develop and progress only because the living world could be relied upon to deliver us the conditions we needed.” What followed was the evolution of human intelligence.

Born west of London in 1926, Attenborough uses his birthdate as a reference point throughout the film to show how much our world has changed in one lifetime. Since the year of Attenborough’s birth, for example, the average global temperature has warmed over one degree Celsius.

Over the course of his life, the human population has more than tripled, while the world’s wilderness has been destroyed. Attenborough recalls his youth as being a time when people understood very little about how Earth’s systems worked. The thinking of the past was that the natural world was limitless, when in fact, Attenborough affirms, the natural world is finite. “Back then it seemed inconceivable that we—a single species—might one day have the power to threaten the very existence of the planet.”