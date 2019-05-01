Lucky Penny’s new production of “Rapture, Blister, Burn” is a searing, penetrating look at the contemporary world of the modern woman. Any woman who is remotely taking her role in modern American society seriously needs to see this play. Any man who intends to date or marry a modern American woman needs to see this play. It grapples with the central questions modern women face: children or career? How can I have both? Am I a failure if I have only one and not the other?
Jennifer King plays Catherine, a successful professor and cable news pundit who has returned to her hometown to take care of her mother. Michael Rae Wisely is Don, an old flame of Catherine’s who is slacking in his job and family life. Dyan McBride plays Gwen, Don’s wife, a wife and mother, unhappy with her deadbeat husband and distraught about her unfulfilled dreams of having a career.
On the periphery are Avery, played by Pilar Gonzales, a sometime babysitter and millennial; and Alice, Catherine’s mother, played by J.J. Van Name, a senior citizen recovering from a heart attack, who ends up baby-sitting.
Through a few dramatic, and semi-unrealistic, plot twists, Gina Gionfriddo, the playwright, gets Gwen, Catherine, Alice and Avery together in a living room, with a pitcher full of martinis, to discuss women’s contemporary central quandaries. It seems to me to be any intelligent woman’s idea of a good time.
Each character in the play is an idea whose force is playing out in on our collective intellectual stage. You have Catherine and Gwen, two opposites. Catherine has a career and no family and Gwen has a family and no career. It’s the perfect set-up to explore the family/career paradox that women face.
Then you have voices from the past and the future. Alice, with the wisdom of hindsight and history of pragmatic settling for the status quo, now sees her daughter’s opportunity for love and tells her to seize it. Avery, with the wisdom of youth that can only be gotten from someone who gazes upon old problems with fresh eyes, presents a nuanced interpretation of the central dilemma.
While the women are in Catherine’s living room, sipping martinis and talking about Betty Friedan, Phyllis Schlafly and how Sept. 11 lead to revenge porn, you have Don, the hapless male who is completely unaware of what is going on in the woman’s life, and worse, couldn’t really care less.
It’s almost as if the very enlightenment of women that allows them the luxury of sipping martinis and having existential discussions, which has occurred since 1960, has simultaneously emasculated men, as if a balance has tipped from one side to the other. Both Gwen and Catherine point out how much a failure Don is — Catherine, by excelling beyond him, and Gwen, through her disappointed expectations.
And Don would not disagree. He fully admits he’s not living up to his potential. Were he a corporate lawyer in New York, a mover and shaker making big bucks, there would be no play. But the one guy who is supposed to have it all figured out in Alice’s generation, is now floundering in the present day. And rather than do something about it, he coasts through life on autopilot, self absorbed, engrossed in the modern tonics of pot and internet porn, and the not-so-modern one, alcohol.
Complicating all this is their relationship with alcohol. The beginning of the play involves a dialing-while-drunk episode by Catherine where she bares her soul to Don. Don is rarely seen in the play without a beer in his hand. Gwen has stopped drinking and is in AA and is, thus, the only one with a clarity about what is going on. That said, when the four women all convene a class about feminism in Catherine’s living room, and Alice says, “I think it’s time for the martinis,” it gets a good laugh because we all know what a tonic a gin and tonic can be. But it tells a lot about what a central place alcohol occupies in our American cultural milieu.
Things go to hell when Catherine and Don rekindle their romance and Gwen goes back to New York to finish her degree. Catherine gets positively stupid for Don. It seems like all her scholarly restraint went out the window when a man enters her life. She completely loses herself. It’s the ultimate in feminine weakness; a weakness that some would say, in addition to the drive to have children, accounts for the dominance men have over women, and how they excel in so many avenues in society where women don’t.
And like so many men, Don has fun with it, but ultimately doesn’t follow through.
So Catherine is the one who must change. Alice (past), Avery (future) and Gwen who inhabits the traditional role of wife and mother, all remain constant in their motivations. It’s only Catherine who loses herself and has to pick up the pieces. It makes sense because she has the thing that women are supposed to want and now have access to: a successful career. But with the newness of that accessibility comes uncertainty. And it’s that uncertainty that tips Catherine over the edge of insanity when she finally finds a man who she thinks can be with her. And when things don’t work out, she falls hard.
The name of the play, “Rapture, Blister, Burn,” comes from a line from a song by Hole, which is the stage name of Courtney Love and her band. Love was Kurt Cobain’s wife. Cobain was the lead singer of the profoundly successful grunge band Nirvana in the 1990s, whose song “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” was an anthem to slackerism and ennui for all those disaffected youth who were befuddled by their lack of a defined set of expectations.
The song the title comes from is a bunch of wiry guitar noise that I turned off after 30 seconds. But I think the fact that Gionfriddo was listening to a song by a woman who lived in the shadow of her much more successful husband, who, ultimately, in the most final culmination of perceived personal failure, killed himself, may be a telling reflection of the themes of the play.
Love was a wife and mother of their daughter Frances Bean and was pursuing her career. She was trying to be the every woman both the opposing Friedan and Schlafly expected her to be, at the same time. Her husband, Cobain, who had much more fame and success, gave up in a most final way, leaving Love to raise their daughter. He was a man who felt too much. And rather face his emotions with care, he was embarrassed by them, and thought that he had only one way out.
Don, in the play, is not brave enough to kill himself. He is a milquetoast, content with his pot, alcohol and internet porn. But I can see the parallels. There was a time, in Alice’s day, when men didn’t vacate their responsibilities. But now that women are able to take a more equal role in the spheres of home and work, they’re practically given license to. And once again, the women are left to pick up the pieces.
“Rapture, Blister, Burn” plays through May 12 at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. Get tickets at www.luckypennynapa.com.