Review: Justin-Siena's comedy improv show brings out the laughs

On Saturday night James Thomas Bailey of Justin Siena High School presided over the 11th season of "ComedySportz High School League Improv Competition."

It was a show at which I laughed so hard my throat became raw and I nearly got a hernia from the uncontrollable abdominal workout. I went home cleansed after having undergone a hilarity-induced catharsis.

ComedySportz is a competition in which two teams of “actletes” (actor-athletes) play improv games. Points possible are determined by the referee, played here by Bailey, who was in a black and white striped shirt with a whistle around his neck. Each team earns points based on the strength of the audience’s applause.

“Improv” games put players in situations in which they use their intelligence, creativity, and wits to inhabit the role and carry out the scene to its logical, or hilariously illogical, conclusion -- or at least until Bailey blows his whistle signaling that it was time to move on. More often than not, the players are relieved because the situation takes them to some pretty absurd places and the level of spontaneous creativity it takes to keep up the gag is exhausting.

What is magical about the concept is that the situations are taken directly from audience suggestions and made up on the spot for the actletes to carry it out.

To start, as in soccer or football, the team captains approach the referee and shake hands. Bailey said that he forgot his coin, so he told the captains to go out into the audience and find their lookalike. The crowd, apparently aware of the game, started shouting “pick me!” as the girls frantically ran around the audience looking for someone who remotely resembled them.

The blue team captain found her mother, while the red team captain found a girl that had the same color hair, but was shorter than hers. The audience had to vote by applause as to which was more believable. They chose the red team, despite the blue team captain’s obvious biological connection, so it was the red team that would start the first game.

All of the games, it seems, are taken from aspects of modern life. For example, one of the games is called "Scantron." Anyone who went to middle or high school pre-internet will know that Scantrons are the generic answering sheets for multiple-choice tests which are graded by a machine. They are filled with minute bubbles, A through E, that need to be filled in with a pencil according to the apparently correct answer.

To start this game, Bailey solicited the audience for a workplace, and from the cacophony of suggestions he chose Walmart. Two actletes then got up from their benches and began to act like they were Walmart employees putting things on shelves, as that was the first thing to come to their minds.

They made conversation, and then Bailey blew his whistle -- and this is where the multiple-choice came in. The actors froze and Bailey asked the actletes what they were unloading. Was it, A - oranges? B - paper? Or, C - toilets? The audience roared at toilets so the actors started straining, kneeling and grunting as if they were lifting something heavy.

(On shelves is not usually how they display toilets at Walmart.)

Bailey then sent another actlete in and we had to decide who these people were. The audience decided that the two girls unloading the toilet were both the new actlete’s ex-girlfriends. So then they became jealous of one another. A third actlete was sent in, who I think we determined was his sister, but I can’t be sure. Suddenly they forgot about the toilets and started arguing over the guy. There were tears and hysteria, and I think someone was crawling on the ground?

No, the one where people were crawling on the ground was called "Mega Replay." This is where one team creates a scene, and then the next team has to do the same scene in a different genre. The initial scene was a man and his dog. Apparently the man and the dog didn’t know each other very well. Then entered a cat, which decided to get amorous with the dog. Bailey blew his whistle and then took genre suggestions from the audience. Someone shouted “Opera!” Another person shouted “Silent movie!” So the opposite team came and acted out the scene as if it were an opera, bellowing their lines with melodramatic flair. The silent movie one was hilarious because…

No, the silent movie one was from a game called "Foreign Movie where the audience told the teams to act out a sci-fi movie but set in France. (This in itself is absurd because the French aren’t exactly known for their science fiction.) But they had to do it like it was a silent film. So two actletes danced in the background, pantomimed smoking cigarettes and striking poses of totally believable ennui, while the two other team members provided the spoken narration, basically directing the other two to do things like shoot each other and fall in love. And was that where Napoleon Bonaparte came in?

No, Napoleon Bonaparte was one of the characters they used in Dating Game where one team member left the theater and the other three were assigned to play characters suggested by the audience. From the uproarious audience Bailey chose Napoleon, Tom Cruise, and an avocado. Then the actlete came back in and started asking questions like “Where would you take me on our first date?” And, Tom Cruise said, “In my plane, all over, in my plane” as apparently the most obvious and immediate reference to Tom Cruise was his role in "Top Gun" over 35 years ago.

She asked avocado what her favorite color was, to which she replied, “definitely green, with a dark outer layer and a little brown in the middle.” She asked Napoleon how tall he was and he replied, “Size doesn’t matter!” in the worst attempt at a French accent I have ever heard. Then she asked avocado, “it’s my birthday next month. What would you get me?” to which avocado replied, “just chips. That’s all. Chips.”

Finally, Bailey blew his whistle and the contestant, miraculously, got Napoleon and avocado right, but thought Tom Cruise was Matt Damon.

And that wasn’t even half the show.

Theater this good does not happen overnight. Students audition to get on a team. They don’t “rehearse” as for a play, because it’s never the same thing. They’ve “practiced,” literally as if it were a sport, once a week since the beginning of October. Bailey has 50 different games in his repertoire and 12 were used in the competition, chosen on the spot by the team captains.

Bailey told me this is where non-theater students and athletes, who are usually not thespians, can get some theater experience. He also said that doing improv is just a great life skill because in life, you have to respond to unpredictable situations all the time. But he doesn’t tell his students that. He just wants them to have fun. Which they obviously do.

Justin Siena’s Spring Musical, “Something Rotten” opens in March. Go to justin-siena.org/tickets for more information.

John Henry Martin wishes he went to Justin Siena for high school.