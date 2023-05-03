The temptation is great to call "Silent Sky" stellar. The play, which opened at Lucky Penny in Napa late last month is as full of wonders as the night sky.

In the sparest of settings — a desk, a table, a few wooden chairs — a cast of five present Lauren Gunderson’s story of one woman’s quest to understand “the science of light on high.” The backdrop, however, a midnight blue wall, studded with white lights, gives the first clue that she is talking about the universe.

This woman, nearly forgotten, is Henrietta Leavitt, who, at the turn of the 19th century, working as a “human computer” at Harvard College Observatory and denied access to using a telescope, made a discovery that changed the way we perceive the universe. She died at age 52, before she could be nominated for the Nobel Prize she deserved.

Watching the play took me back to my 10-year marriage to an astrophysicist during which some of our best arguments were about his premise that the only way to describe the universe is with calculus. Henrietta Leavitt, who graduated from Radcliffe in 1892, studied calculus and probably would have agreed with him that if God — if there is a God — could speak his language would be mathematics. The magic of "Silent Sky" and of Heather Buck’s warm and sparkling performance as Leavitt, is that we meet the woman who pursued this elusive communication as a sister, daughter, friend, colleague and would-be lover, as well as, incidentally, genius.

Leavitt is part of a quartet of extraordinary women that includes her sister Margaret (Andrea Dennison-Laufer), a gifted musician who makes more traditional choices of marriage and motherhood. Margaret is baffled by Henrietta who insists, “I need to start my life.” Ultimately, Margaret supports her sister, who uses what would have been her dowery to get herself to Harvard.

There, joins two other women who measure images on photographic glass plates and catalog the positions and brightness of stars. Annie Cannon (LC Arisman) shines with intelligence and drive. Willamina Fleming (Titian Lish), a housekeeper recruited for the work, radiates no-nonsense honesty and sparkling wit.

They are working, ostensibly, for the observatory’s director, Edward Charles Pickering, who never makes an appearance, being far too important and busy to speak directly to the trio known as Pickering’s Harem.

Pickering’s liaison to the women is Peter Shaw (Dennis O’Brien), an astronomy fellow, who manages to offend the women almost every time he speaks. In the play, they outwit him at every turn. One can only hope that the real women, in their time, were so bold, but it certainly is fun to witness. They even manage to evoke sparks of humanity in Shaw, who is entertaining, even when you want to kick him in the shins.

“Is this passion not a bit excessive for physics?” Shaw asks Leavitt.

“The mind is sexless, and so is the sky,” she replies.

The brain has to hop all over to comprehend what Henrietta saw in dots on a glass, which led her to overturn then-standard astronomical concepts. To put it in context, in one scene Shaw is lecturing about how the sun is the center of the Milky Way, which is the center of the universe. But understanding the Cepheid variables that inspired her work is not essential to comprehending the woman who believed “there is much more beyond ourselves.”

“Wonder will always get us there,” Leavitt muses. “What you do outlasts you sometimes.”

What she did led to work by scientists such as Edwin Hubble, called “the pioneer of distant stars, whose name is on the Hubble telescope. Here is a chance to meet the woman who gave him a start.

OK, I will go ahead and call Lucky Penny’s new play “stellar.”

While audiences love the Lucky Penny musicals and renditions of classic theater, taking a chance on a more unfamiliar work like Silent Sky is “important to our heart and soul,” managing director Barry Martin told the audience on opening night.

I must not be the only person in Napa who believes we are exceedingly lucky to have a local theater that provides this rich and varied menu of entertainment. Lucky Penny sent out an appeal earlier this month for help to continue their post-COVID recovery. Their goal was to raise $25,000; at his last report the sum that had come in was nearly $50,000.

The Silent Sky continues through May 7 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center in Napa. For tickets and information, visit www.luckypennynapa.com.

Lucky Penny Productions, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, 707-266-6305