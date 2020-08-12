Review: Lucky Penny's Pandemic Show: exquisitely beautiful

In producing the show, they kept pandemic kosher, sanitizing the room between performances, and rarely getting within six feet — with a few exceptions — of anyone else. Martin said it was hard because actors are huggers, and intimacy is a natural and necessary part of putting on a show.

After the clever cover of “Yesterday,” Daniela Innocenti-Beem sang “Pure Imagination” from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” I remember her from “Bingo! The Musical,” that zany show from a couple years ago where she played an overbearing, bingo-obsessed battle axe. But here, with an expansive falsetto, she was majestic, regal, a godmother entreating her godchildren, the audience, to relax and dream.

Sean O’Brian sang “No One is Alone” from Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.” The song was an apt choice for our time, as it is sung at the point in the show where the characters — the Baker, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella — are lost in the wood, without anyone to guide them, not unlike us, now. The song gives comfort: “No one is alone,” indeed, but “mother cannot guide you...nothing’s quite so clear now…” It seemed like O’Brian was a gentle father, pensively steering us, his children, through a difficult time.