Review: Online 'Tempest' transcends the constraints of our perilous time

Ferdinand, the king’s son, played by a young, bright-eyed Karel Heřmánek, is thought dead, but ends up on the other side of the island where he meets and falls in love with Miranda.

Also there are Trinculo, played by Napa thespian Jessica Romero, and Stephano, played by Matthew Cowell, who are lovable, but hapless drunks who spend most of the play passing a bottle of wine back and forth between them.

That poses a question: how do you pass a bottle from one actor to another, when the actors are in separate rooms in separate cities? Well, when Trinculo asks Stephano for the bottle, you see Stephano raise the bottle and push it forward above his webcam. Then, in perfect time, Trinculo takes the bottle from above her webcam and drinks from it.

At innumerable points in the production, the interaction between the actors had to be coordinated in such a fashion. When Miranda and Ferdinand pledge themselves to one another and go to hold hands, they have to make sure they put their hands at the right corner of their camera so they will come together for the audience.

Likewise, at the end, when the king and his retinue reunite with Ferdinand, Prospero and Miranda, Miranda has to make sure to look up and Ferdinand has to look to his right because, according to the audience, Prospero is above and to the left of them.