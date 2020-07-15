Review: Online 'Tempest' transcends the constraints of our perilous time

Globetrotting Shakespeare’s “The Tempest for Our Time,” their inaugural production and collaboration with The Streaming Theatre, on Saturday, was a rousing success.
In an era when Zoom malfunctions are not only normal, but expected, watching what amounts to a 16-person Zoom meeting that goes off without a hitch, is amazing.
In my experience, Zoom meetings are rife with inoperable microphones, cameras that are out of focus and it seems no one can figure out how to share their screen. None of that happened here.
In “The Tempest,” Prospero, played by Jim Johnson, lives in exile from his dukeship in Milan on a magical island, with his daughter Miranda, played by Laura Baranick.
Prospero is in control of Ariel, a fairy. In this production, there is a gaggle of Ariels that each associates itself with one of the five elements: Ariel Fire is Ross Turkington, Ariel Wind is Bailey Smith, Ariel Water is Nadina Espinosa, Ariel Earth is Ray Jacildo and Ariel Ether is Abbe Fralix.
Then there is Caliban, played by Benjamin Stowe, a monster that begrudgingly serves Prospero.
In the eponymous tempest, the King of Naples, played by Scott Johnson, is shipwrecked on the island along with his entourage. Gonzalo, played by Joel Bryant, is the king’s clueless advisor, while Jennifer Le Blanc’s Sebastia and Suzanne Dean’s Antonia, are petulant and irritated subjects who plot to kill him.
Ferdinand, the king’s son, played by a young, bright-eyed Karel Heřmánek, is thought dead, but ends up on the other side of the island where he meets and falls in love with Miranda.
Also there are Trinculo, played by Napa thespian Jessica Romero, and Stephano, played by Matthew Cowell, who are lovable, but hapless drunks who spend most of the play passing a bottle of wine back and forth between them.
That poses a question: how do you pass a bottle from one actor to another, when the actors are in separate rooms in separate cities? Well, when Trinculo asks Stephano for the bottle, you see Stephano raise the bottle and push it forward above his webcam. Then, in perfect time, Trinculo takes the bottle from above her webcam and drinks from it.
At innumerable points in the production, the interaction between the actors had to be coordinated in such a fashion. When Miranda and Ferdinand pledge themselves to one another and go to hold hands, they have to make sure they put their hands at the right corner of their camera so they will come together for the audience.
Likewise, at the end, when the king and his retinue reunite with Ferdinand, Prospero and Miranda, Miranda has to make sure to look up and Ferdinand has to look to his right because, according to the audience, Prospero is above and to the left of them.
All of this was done, flawlessly. The actors were acting in a black box, without the benefit of the physicality of another actor, but on screen, you would never know.
The technology did give them the ability to do things one simply could not do in a live theater performance. To wit: do you know what a face lens is? A face lens is the augmented reality filter made famous by Snapchat that will, for example, put a puppy nose and ears on you in a picture. The Ariels and Caliban all used face lenses to magical effect.
Caliban’s face was coated in grey scales. He looked like a charred koala bear. On the other hand, the Ariels, befitting their pixie nature, shimmered with purple sparkles, had pastel butterflies fluttering across their faces or in one case, had one large blue butterfly set on her forehead. Then, at some points, depending on what task Prospero sent them to do, they would turn into a comedy mask on a field of fire, or, when accosting the King’s entourage, they all became skeletons, creepily putting a spell on them.
Kevin Kemp is the mastermind behind The Streaming Theatre and the guy responsible for the seamless entrances and exits.
It wouldn’t be Shakespeare without the idioms his work has contributed to the English language. Prospero, addressing Trinculo in her drunken confusion, asks her, “How camest you to be in this pickle?” And Trinculo agrees she indeed is in a “pickle,” or a situation where she sees no easy way out, and has no idea how she got there.
Earlier, when she and Stephano conspire with Caliban, she says, “Misery acquaints men with strange bedfellows.” “Strange bedfellows” forevermore being what we call the uniting of two unlikely people under extenuating circumstances.
At the end of the play, Kemp brought all the actors onto the screen for a curtain call. He asked for a round of applause. I clapped, even though my cat was the only one that heard me. How weird it must have been for all these professional actors, used to being on stage and receiving the cacophony of applause, to stand in front of their webcams and get nothing. And stranger still, how terribly disappointing must it be, that the performance ends, not with hugs and laughs and drinks at the late night bar, but with the closing of the Zoom window on one’s computer?
Early reports of pandemic work habits have shown that productivity in large corporations has actually gone up since employees don’t have to commute and can work more comfortably from their own home. And, it’s a lot harder to hide on Zoom than it is on a conference call so people are more accountable.
Certainly, to watch this production of “The Tempest,” I didn’t have to find my ticket, get dressed, rush through dinner, plan my time to find parking and find my seat in the theater. But there wasn’t the real driving catharsis you get from two hours in a darkened theater, either.
There was, however, a freshness, an immediacy that you can’t get from watching a video. You can still tell the difference, even mediated by video conferencing software, between what is live and what is not. Given what they had to work with, it was a huge success and they should be proud. It was still entertaining.
Jennifer King, Suzanne Dean, Keven Kemp and everyone else have transcended the constraints of our perilous time, learning a new technology in order to continue to practice their craft. Rather than despair, they employed their talent, intelligence and ambition to be able to do what they do best, with incredible results.
And, they’re going to do it again July 16 at 7 p.m. is a gender-bending “Romeo and Juliet” in the same format. I can’t wait.
At that time, go to twitch.tv/thestreamingtheatre.
John Henry Martin wishes he were in exile on a magical island. Are you? Let him know at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!