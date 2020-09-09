Review: 'Tenet best seen on the big screen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For nearly six months I had wondered, somewhat doubtfully, if I would have an opportunity to see a movie in an indoor theater again before 2021. Last Thursday afternoon, my prayers were answered by a notification from the Cinemark app on my phone stating that Century Napa Valley would finally be opening its doors and screening new movies the following day for Labor Day weekend.

After pumping my fists in the air and yelling, “Yes! Yes! Yes!” in my best impersonation of WWE superstar Daniel Bryan, I immediately texted my roommate and logged onto the app to purchase us tickets to see the first showing of “Tenet,” the newest time-bending entry by cerebral director Christopher Nolan, on Friday afternoon.

As my roommate and I entered the Cinemark lobby, we were greeted by the most enthusiastic and cheerful movie theater employees I had ever encountered (and I’ve seen a LOT of movies).

Before COVID-19, I was nearly a weekly theater goer. As an introvert living in the age of streaming and instant gratification, there are few things in life that bring me more satisfaction than sitting in a large dark room where talking and using your phone are faux pas, and just spending a couple hours getting completely engrossed in a film. I was excited to see this movie.