Review: 'Tenet best seen on the big screen

For nearly six months I had wondered, somewhat doubtfully, if I would have an opportunity to see a movie in an indoor theater again before 2021. Last Thursday afternoon, my prayers were answered by a notification from the Cinemark app on my phone stating that Century Napa Valley would finally be opening its doors and screening new movies the following day for Labor Day weekend.
After pumping my fists in the air and yelling, “Yes! Yes! Yes!” in my best impersonation of WWE superstar Daniel Bryan, I immediately texted my roommate and logged onto the app to purchase us tickets to see the first showing of “Tenet,” the newest time-bending entry by cerebral director Christopher Nolan, on Friday afternoon.
As my roommate and I entered the Cinemark lobby, we were greeted by the most enthusiastic and cheerful movie theater employees I had ever encountered (and I’ve seen a LOT of movies).
Before COVID-19, I was nearly a weekly theater goer. As an introvert living in the age of streaming and instant gratification, there are few things in life that bring me more satisfaction than sitting in a large dark room where talking and using your phone are faux pas, and just spending a couple hours getting completely engrossed in a film. I was excited to see this movie.
“Thank you for coming in, guys,” we were told by three separate employees before we even finished buying our concessions. Their words seemed earnest, not in a forced Chick-Fil-A “My Pleasure” sort of way, but in a genuine manner that made it seem like these people were just grateful to have jobs again.
COVID-19 safety protocols were, of course, implemented, including face mask requirements and theaters seating at only 25% capacity. These protocols did not hinder our theater-going experience in any way (you’re allowed to remove your mask to eat and drink, of course), and the limited seating actually made it more enjoyable. Who likes sitting next to strangers anyway?
Before the film started, we were shown a Cinemark ad detailing exactly how they were keeping us safe from COVID-19 (preceded by an older trailer for “No Time To Die” that hilariously advertised the opening date as “April 2020”).
I wouldn’t necessarily put myself in the “Scared of coronavirus” category, but I am certainly not a COVID-19 denier, and with the social distancing measures in place I felt significantly safer in the theater than I would have eating inside a restaurant or flying on a plane. I know that movie theaters will need to open back up to full capacity eventually, but I think I’m going to enjoy this phase while it lasts. As an extra little incentive to bring people back into theaters, Cinemark is discounting all concessions, and popcorn is now dirt cheap.
Now, onto the film. Nolan has spent much of his film career exploring the concept of time in films like “Memento” (2000), “Interstellar” (2014), and “Dunkirk” (2017). In “Tenet,” the director finally decides to grab the bull by the horns. The results at times are simultaneously both challenging and rewarding to the audience. While there are a few moments that come off as clunky and off-putting, Nolan does manage to tie up all of his loose ends in a nice, neat, and sometimes mind-bending bow.
The plot of “Tenet” revolves around a CIA super-spy (John David Washington) who is drafted into an organization dedicated to preventing the start of World War III. The threat of extinction does not come from nuclear war, however, but from time-inverted weapons created in the future that could theoretically destroy civilization in the past and effectively end the world in the present.
If that sounds confusing, that’s because it is. Nolan does not spoon-feed his audiences in the way many modern blockbuster directors do. Instead, he prefers to string them along with the absolute bare minimum amount of information required to move the film forward.
With the added element of time manipulation, we are shown several key sequences twice during the film from different perspectives, one scene playing out in real time and the other happening in reverse. This does call for a handful of head-scratching moments, but ultimately serves to make the film’s climax that much more satisfying once all the pieces fall together.
Like “Inception” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Tenet” balances being a cerebral film by absolutely dripping in spectacle. There is very little CGI, and most of the special effects are practical. Buildings explode and implode, bullets are fired in reverse, a real Boeing 747 crashes into a hangar during a heist sequence, and there’s a particularly brutal fight scene in a restaurant kitchen involving a cheese-grater.
Adding time manipulation into the mix turns action sequences that would ordinarily be impressive in their own rights into truly captivating moments. One scene in particular toward the end the first act involves two characters fist-fighting while one is moving forward in time and the other is moving in reverse. That creates an unsettling onscreen effect that looks like something out of “Twin Peaks.”
Where “Tenet” finds itself lacking compared to previous Nolan films is in its character development. The fact that Washington’s character is never given a real name during the film’s two-and-a-half hours other than “The Protagonist” should be indicative enough of the film’s narrative priorities.
The film features a stellar cast of top-notch actors including Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and Michael Caine, but with the stakes set so high there are few moments in “Tenet” where I found myself really caring about the lives and livelihoods of any of these characters.
The film’s antagonist, an arms dealer played by Kenneth Branagh, is almost a stereotypical James Bond villain complete with a Russian accent and a relatively flat character arc.
Speaking of Bond, it is clear that Nolan is a huge 007 fan, and “Tenet” is Nolan’s love letter to the British spy franchise. It’s a globe-trotting espionage film that borrows all of Nolan’s favorite elements from the Bond films and leaves behind the cliches. Washington’s character exudes all of Bond’s swagger and much of his charm with some hilariously witty one-liners. While his character may lack depth at times, his portrayal is always magnetic on screen.
“Tenet” may not be Nolan’s best film to date, but it is a welcome addition to the director’s canon and a particularly fun movie to watch on the big screen. Immaculate sets, dynamic camera work, Nolan’s signature muted color palette, and a very Hans Zimmer-esque score composed by Ludwig Gorransen (“The Mandalorian,” “Black Panther”) combine to create a film that feels both intimate and larger than life, often at the same time. At the very least, this film deserves Oscar nominations for its cinematography and sound design.
Upon first viewing, I would give this film a 7.8 out of 10. Overall, it was very entertaining and it does a lot of things right, but it is not without its shortcomings. The intricate weaving of character arcs and timelines alone makes me want to see it again, and with the lack of movies currently in theaters, there’s a good chance I will be rewatching it sooner rather than later. While “Tenet” might not be the film of the year, it definitely deserves to be seen in the cinema and not on a streaming platform.
As for the science behind the film’s use of time, the best approach to watching this film would be given in a line of dialogue spoken by Clémence Poésy’s character, a scientist named Laura, during the film’s first act: “Don’t try to understand it. Feel it.”
