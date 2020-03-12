Review: Vintage High's transcendent 'West Side Story'

By far the standout was George Laird as Riff, leader of the Jets. He appeared to having the time of his life, truly engrossed in his character. You could tell in his clever smile, his rugged stance, his self confidence as he led the Jets toward his tragic end. I’m too young to have seen Elvis Presley in his youth, but if I did, with all his charisma and sheer star power, I’m sure he would remind me of George Laird as Riff, not the other way around. Laird’s bio says he indeed wants to become an actor. He’s already well on his way.

Perhaps the most overwhelming part of the show was the dances. In the famous scene in the gym where a game is played and the emcee tries to get the kids to dance with random partners who aren’t their kind, what seemed like the entire cast — all 57 — were onstage, executing Meagan Bruner’s choreography as if nothing else in the world mattered. There were several scenes where young men and women were scattered on the catwalk, and aside the proscenium, in Frank Varni’s brilliant composition, as if they were in a Renoir painting of a crowded cafe in Paris.