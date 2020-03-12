Review: Vintage High's transcendent 'West Side Story'

Catharsis is a Greek word that English speakers use to describe an experience where one is emotionally purged. One is cleansed. One is exhausted, but refreshed. One is made new and will never be the same again. The catharsis was the measure by which the Greeks judged the best theater. And, a catharsis, the best kind, is what I experienced by the end of the Vintage High School Choral Department’s production of “West Side Story.”
I was riveted. I couldn’t move. Overwhelmed maybe more accurate, but that doesn’t quite describe the sense of — I wouldn’t call it joy exactly, but a certain kind of ecstasy that left me in tears. I had to go find a quiet place afterward to savor the aesthetic experience, but also to recover from the sheer intensity and power of it all.
I must be extremely sensitive because I see a lot of theater. But when it is really well done, when 57 high school students sing and dance together with smiles on their faces, when everything comes together just right, there is no other option than to get choked up. It puts you through the ringer.
I hold Mark Teeters and Liz Amendola in the Choir Department, Frank Varni in the Drama Department, and choreographer Meagan Bruner responsible for my current state of blubberyness. Their semester and a half of work with these talented young people has yielded fruit whose quality has, so far, been unmatched by anything I have seen this year, or most likely will see. They are geniuses masquerading as high school teachers, able to corral these young men and women into doing something beautiful. And they, as teachers, seem to do it easily, without pretense, as if it is just another day on the job.
Where do I begin? How about Maria, played by Diana Gonzales, the purity of whose angelic voice was like water from a glacier-fed river. It was clear and sweet, but powerful. Her “Tonight” had a touching richness. She exuded a wonderful innocence and seemed to be exactly what Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim had in mind when they wrote the script and music.
Cutler Low’s Tony had an innocence as well, but underscoring that was Low’s confidence in his voice that allowed him to sing “Something’s Coming,” alone, center stage, on the catwalk, with nothing but the orchestra behind him. And his sensitivity toward the role of Tony was admirable. As an afterthought in his bio that he mentioned that he is captain of the football team. Amendola said that he didn’t write that to brag, though successfully juggling the challenges of school, sports and the theater may be something to brag about. The stereotype is that jocks and thespians don’t mix. Low has certainly proven that stereotype wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
Aedyn Frazer as Anita was another perfect cast. With dark hair in sultry curls and red lipstick, she was everything an opinionated, saucy Latina should be. She elicited a maturity, a perfect counterpoint to Maria’s innocence.
Anita was also the centerpiece of perhaps the most disturbing part of the show. At one point, Maria is questioned by Lieutenant Schrank, and she tells Anita to go warn Tony that the cop is coming for him. Anita goes to Doc’s Pharmacy where the entire Jets gang is waiting. They begin to harass her, tease her, and toss her around like she is some sort of plaything. I was horrified by this violence against women. But you know what? These students are professionals. They performed seriously, convincingly, for the sake of the show.
By far the standout was George Laird as Riff, leader of the Jets. He appeared to having the time of his life, truly engrossed in his character. You could tell in his clever smile, his rugged stance, his self confidence as he led the Jets toward his tragic end. I’m too young to have seen Elvis Presley in his youth, but if I did, with all his charisma and sheer star power, I’m sure he would remind me of George Laird as Riff, not the other way around. Laird’s bio says he indeed wants to become an actor. He’s already well on his way.
Perhaps the most overwhelming part of the show was the dances. In the famous scene in the gym where a game is played and the emcee tries to get the kids to dance with random partners who aren’t their kind, what seemed like the entire cast — all 57 — were onstage, executing Meagan Bruner’s choreography as if nothing else in the world mattered. There were several scenes where young men and women were scattered on the catwalk, and aside the proscenium, in Frank Varni’s brilliant composition, as if they were in a Renoir painting of a crowded cafe in Paris.
The directors have made sure that the show was not just a show. It was a lesson on kindness, on empathy, on compassion, but fundamentally on discrimination. After participating in a piece of art about the horrors of hatred based on skin color, how do these students view our government’s current hostility toward immigrants? Once they have embodied that discrimination, literally acted it out within the safety of the imaginary world on stage, how will they view their fellow men and women, their fellow Americans, differently? When that time comes, and it’s coming soon, how will they vote?
“West Side Story” was a brave choice for high school. Like “Romeo and Juliet,” the play it is based on, and unlike so many other shows to choose from in the canon of American musical theater, it does not have a happy ending. It’s tragic, gut-wrenching, immensely sad theater that in good hands, not only teaches, but transcends. These were good hands, and transcendent is the best way to describe it.
“West Side Story” plays in the auditorium of Napa High School for five more performances. March 12, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. with matinees at 2 p.m. on March 14 and 15. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for anyone under 18. Tickets can be purchased at vhschoirs.com.
John Henry Martin wishes he went to Vintage High School and was good enough to get into Mark Teeters’ choir class. If you do too, email him at jhm@johnhenrymartin.com.