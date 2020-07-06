'Romeo and Juliet' on a virtual balcony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shakespeare Napa Valley's student company presents a virtual presentation of “Romeo and Juliet” on Thursday, July 16 at 7 p.m. as a live Zoom performance.

The performance will be edited by Kevin Kemp, the production's digital director and founder of The Streaming Theatre, during the live production.

"At The Streaming Theatre, we take art performances and events and find the best way for audiences to experience them online," Kemp said. "For ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ we are looking at several ways to enhance the performance digitally. Rather than simply displaying a static stream of all the participants, we take an artistic approach, employing video editing, compositing and underscoring to help bring the work to life. We do all of this in real-time so that the audience still experiences a live performance.”

Initiated in spring of 2020 as part of the Napa Valley College theater program, the student company provides actor training through works written or influenced by the plays of William Shakespeare. Their first production, “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by NVC theater professor Jennifer King, features NVC summer session students and two NVC alumni. The performance will also feature a montage of Napa Valley community members performing the prologue of the play.