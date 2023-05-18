The second annual Napa StoryWalk, featuring a rotating exhibit in three regional parks, starts next month and runs through August.

Organizations involved include the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, First Five Napa County, Napa Bookmine Literary Foundation, and Skyline Wilderness Park.

The StoryWalk will start on June 3 at the Skyline Wilderness Park, located at 2201 Imola Ave., near the Martha Walker Native Habitat Garden. The park will waive entrance fees for visitors who present a Napa County Library card during the four-week installation period.

The kickoff event, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. that day ,will allow visitors to meet the partnering organizations, learn about family-friendly activities, and participate in a children's art workshop led by renowned artist and activist, Favianna Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's "Migration is Beautiful" workshop will encourage young attendees to create butterfly wings, symbolizing the significance of migration. The workshop is free, but advance registration is recommended due to limited space.

Following Skyline, the StoryWalk will move to Moore Creek Park (2602 Chiles Pope Valley Road, St. Helena) on July 8, and to Wetlands Edge Park (2 Eucalyptus Drive, American Canyon) on Aug. 5. There will be no entrance fees at either location.

More details about the Napa StoryWalk are available at NapaOutdoors.org/NapaStoryWalk and in Spanish at NapaOutdoors.org/StoryWalkdeNapa.

"We're proud to offer this event that promotes physical activity, early literacy, and family time in nature," said Lilea Duran, Executive Director of First 5 Napa County. "We hope it fosters a love for exploring books, art, and the outdoors."

The StoryWalk will feature the book "Señorita Mariposa," a bilingual story about the migration of the monarch butterfly by Ben Gundersheimer and Marcos Almada Rivero. This ties in well with Napa County Library's Summer Library Adventure, themed "All Together Now," where families can count the StoryWalk as part of their summer reading efforts.

For more information, contact Ryan Ayers at rayers@ncrposd.org. The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.