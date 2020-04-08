'Soulful Voices': How the world's crisis is transforming one Napa artist's work

Perhaps the most striking painting, resting on a massive easel beneath spotlights is titled "The Healer."

They are all Miller's works, and they are unlike anything she has ever created before in her long career as an artist. Miller is painting daily,moving from one station to another, turning out work after work. She says it is "as if a door has opened -- or maybe it's doors and windows all at once" to capture in one dizzying whirlwind of creativity, the spirit of our times, and find inside it, hope.

Soulful voices emerge

"When my family abruptly moved from deep in the woods of northern Ontario to Miami, Florida in 1965 I had no outlet for my very creative soul," Miller writes in the blog she is posting to chronicle her work.

Growing up in Canada," she said, "music, art and movement were my greatest daily joy. Landing in Florida, my heart and art turned inward and I began drawing for hours in my room. Faces began to appear on my pages and words and music flew out of my hand. It was the worst of times because of the drastic change in climate, culture and lack of friendships, yet it was also the beginning of my focus towards a creative life, which to this day is what I do every single day."