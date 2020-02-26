Spreckels celebrates 30 years of theater with a party on March 8

Spreckels Performing Arts Center is throwing a 30th birthday party, and celebrating its past seasons of theatre on March 8 at 7 p.m.

This free event features concert-style songs from Spreckels’ past seasons with a look forward at the upcoming 2020/21 season of plays. Performers include North Bay luminaries Daniela Innocenti Beam ("Songs For A New World"), Sarah Wintermeyer ("Peter Pan"), Andrew Smith and Mave Smith ("A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder"), Denise Elia-Yen ("Urinetown") F. James Raasch ("South Pacific"), Kirstin Pieschke ("South Pacific") and Ariana LaMark ("Urinetown").

Also performing are three members of the Spreckels Youth Ensemble: Madison Griego ("Urinetown"), Elisabeth Petro ("The Tailor of Gloucester") and Mario Herrera ("The Addams Family"). All singers will be accompanied by musician Lucas Sherman ("Urinetown").

There will be no-host concessions, beer, and wine, all available for purchase. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase. Dessert will be provided by Your Sweet Expectations Bakery.

Donations will be accepted throughout the evening.

The Codding Theatre at Spreckels Performing Arts Center is at 5409 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.

No reservations are needed for this show. But if there are any questions, contact the box office at (707) 588-3400, Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., and one hour before the show.

