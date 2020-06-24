St. Helena High grad Malick Koly is drumming for the world

“Jazz is the big brother of Revolution. Revolution follows it around.” – Miles Davis
On a mid-summer afternoon, the video shoot in an empty Calistoga field is both a documentary and a metaphor.
Its subject is Malick Koly, a New York musician and St. Helena High School alum. The young jazz drummer walks to the middle of the tall grass field and takes a seat at his three-piece kit. With no one around but the pair of cameramen tracking him, he launches into a crisp and energetic solo.
The short video, which Koly participated in during a return visit to California, is part of a YouTube documentary about remote audio recording. Visually, though, the 2017 clip plays like a scene from a near future of social distancing, taken to a creative extreme.
Just 22, Koly is an accomplished jazz artist. In this respect, he’s accustomed to exploring his own creative boundaries. For as long as he can remember, he’s been performing solos, first as a child percussionist in West Africa and France, then a budding music student and transplant to Napa Valley, and now as a busy drummer in New York.
But jazz is also about collaboration, a non grata concept during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in his adopted city. Over the past few months, a schedule of zero New York gigs with his bandmates, coupled with cancelled performances around the country and internationally, has been an adjustment. The young man was on quite a ride before most of the world shut down.
“2019 was just the busiest year of my life so far,” Koly said on the phone from his home in Harlem. His first language is French, courtesy of his formative years, but his accent is subtle after less than a decade speaking English, which he does with near-fluency. If conversation with him is drawn out, it has more to do with his thoughtful answers than command of English.
He talked about growing up on three continents while recapping his music career to date. He also spoke in terms of a personal jazz philosophy that belied his age.
“It’s been not only touring the whole wide world with Wallace Roney but also, you know, getting that absolute validation because of him—from the people who respected me prior and helped shape me to get there, and from new people who just discovered me because I was all over the world with Wallace.”
“So yeah, 2019,” he laughed. “Simply the busiest and most fruitful year of my life yet.”
The excitement and productivity have been tempered by somber reality.
Like many New Yorkers, Koly hasn’t gone untouched by tragedy amidst the pandemic. In late March, Roney, his band leader and mentor, died from complications of the coronavirus. The celebrated trumpeter was 59, the youngest in a lineup of music greats in and around New York to succumb to the virus this year. It was an almost incalculable loss to jazz.
In its lengthy obituary, The New York Times described the musician as “Miles Davis’s only true protégé.” Roney, whose style according to The Times, “bespoke an investment in the entire lineage of jazz trumpet playing,” represented a single degree of separation between his own protégé, Koly, and the great trumpeter Davis — an extraordinary through line back to the young drummer.
A little over a year ago, Roney invited Koly to join his band, a quintet made up of players much younger than himself. The lineup echoed Roney’s days in the ‘90s, when he toured and recorded with four of jazz’s most accomplished players—Tony Williams, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter, and Herbie Hancock—in the acclaimed Miles Davis tribute band. All but the drummer, Williams, are still alive and performing.
Koly debuted on May 24-25 at Jazz Forum, a club in Tarrytown, New York, playing in shows that coincided with Roney’s 59th birthday weekend. In a video of the performance online, he’s mostly concealed behind the “Big Man” Roney, because the stage at Jazz Forum is tiny. The audience is out of the frame, listening with rapt attention.
“There’s a certain kind of crowd that goes to a jazz club in New York,” said Bobby Bradford, a Pasadena-based jazz trumpeter and longtime History of Jazz instructor at Pomona College.
Over the phone, the 85-year-old bebop and “New Music” veteran was pleased to report that “then and now, they go to hear this music that’s difficult to listen to. They don’t go to these jazz clubs for a party. They don’t go to do a lot of loud talking, or celebrating somebody’s birthday, making a lot of noise, you know? Like you would if you go to a club where you want a band to play, sort of for want of another name, just to ‘entertain’ the crowd.”
Judging by the quality of the jazz, the crowd gathered before Roney’s bandstand last year did enjoy themselves. Koly recounted that his own path to that bandstand began several years earlier, after a chance encounter in Harlem in 2013.
While exploring the St. Nicholas Terrace neighborhood, where they live to this day, he and his mother, Malian, performing artist Awa Sangho, bumped into her friend, fellow dancer Nia Love. Love is married to the saxophonist Antoine Roney, Wallace’s younger brother. When he found out Koly was an aspiring jazz drummer, he arranged an introduction to the trumpeter. “Antoine wasn’t going to talk about his brother like you didn’t know him,” he said, “but he made it very clear that there are people that were gatekeepers and legacy-holders in this music that still remain.”
A short time later, he continued, “I went to New Jersey with Kojo, Antoine’s son, to visit his uncle Wallace. And Wallace had me play the drums, and he was impressed. I mean, for me to have him impressed with my 15 year-old self? It was like, ‘That doesn’t really make sense. He’s probably either being really nice, or something is just not right.’”
Roney’s enthusiasm for Koly’s playing was genuine, however. They exchanged contact information and developed a working relationship that eventually led to a spot for the young drummer in the Wallace Roney Quintet. The process was anything but rushed.
“You know, the interesting about it is that I’d been playing with him in his basement. I had been coming over to do rehearsals for about a year prior to actually integrating in the band. So, my audition was an extended one.”
Koly realized that Roney was surrounded by great drummers he’d already worked with. “I was just a young kid that was promising up until about exactly a year ago. So, last May was the first official time actually with Wallace as part of his band.”
The subsequent tour of clubs and concert venues around the U.S., Asia, and Europe was, he noted, open-ended, with an additional trip planned for Africa. He had every reason to believe the quintet would still be performing to this day if tragedy hadn’t struck in March.
Moving backwards on his timeline, Koly brought up the subject of music study in college and connected it to the pre-pandemic days in Roney’s band.
In 2016, he explained, “I graduated high school, and I’d been accepted to a few universities. I decided to go to The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music” in New York’s Greenwich Village. “I already had my thoughts and beliefs about music school and art school. And I went anyway because I thought it would be a good idea to make some connections.”
He emphasized he wasn’t bragging when he said that he’s always had a great sense of timing in his life. But he felt that music college, even one as prestigious as The New School, “was somewhat of a waste of time” and, furthermore, that the connections he’d made prior to college meant that “when the time actually came to go on the road, it wasn’t a choice for me to stay or to go. It was like, ‘I don’t really have to stay here.’ So, I left.”
Of course, had his French-speaking parents not sent their son on his original U.S. road trip—to stay with step-family members in California, attend high school, and learn to speak English—who can say where Koly might have ended up?
It’s still a safe bet that jazz would have taken hold. Many of the music contacts he made through Wallace Roney, along with the early stages of their mentorship, happened while he was a teenager. The unlikely part of the story is that this West African French citizen guest of New York City was actually a teenager in tiny St. Helena.
To call Koly’s route to Napa Valley circuitous would be an understatement.
In an interview from April with the Chicago drum dealer and podcaster Steve Maxwell, Jr., Koly flashed his musical chops by performing the show’s introduction, along with two of his Roney Quintet bandmates, Oscar Williams II and Paul Caffari. Maxwell thoughtfully dedicated the episode to their boss, who had passed away just a couple of weeks earlier.
The piano-bass-drums trio played “a spontaneous composition reflective of John Coltrane’s ‘Impressions,’” as Koly would later call it over the phone. The 10-minute tune, viewable on YouTube, was swinging but straight-ahead—a contrast to his formative years, which he described to Maxwell as “so complicated.”
“I was born in Ivory Coast,” he explained. “But I have no roots whatsoever there; I just happen to be born there. Then I grew up between Ivory Coast and France, and I went to high school [in California].”
With a mother from Mali and a father, the late playwright Souleymane Koly, from Guinea, his roots may not be Ivorian, but they’re still firmly West African.
He said over the phone that the region’s political instabilities during his youth necessitated that his parents move him around. “I ended up growing up between Montpelier, in the south of France, and Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast. And so every summer I would go to the other on and off.”
Koly’s artist parents balanced his peripatetic upbringing with regular exposure to the performing arts, music in particular. He received his first real drum set from his father before he hit double digits, but he was already obsessed with percussion. “I started playing drums when I was two,” he said, “and so I very much grew up in music and always knew that it was my calling.”
When, years later in Harlem, he met Antoine Roney, his West African roots would become the foundation of a future career. As he recalled, “Antoine knew from my mother that I was a drummer. So, he became a mentor of mine because he’d spent a lot of time in West Africa, and in Africa in general. He had an understanding of where I came from and knew about my father. And so we automatically connected.”
Around the age of 10, Koly’s parents split. His mother moved to New York to remarry, but he continued to live in France and Guinea with his father until 2011, his last full school year in Africa.
“My parents weren’t really based anywhere,” he said. “They’re very nomadic, and they were constantly working at the time, traveling a lot. And so it was much easier that I’d be with a family where I would adapt quite well to the environment.”
The following year, Koly’s father sent him to live semi-permanently in Harlem. That summer of 2012, he and his mother, along with her new husband, New York percussionist Daniel Moreno, came to Napa Valley to visit his stepfather’s sister. Sandy Moreno-Crump and her family resided in St. Helena.
An idea took hold in Koly’s mother that Napa Valley would be a good place for him to relocate. While she knew there were music opportunities for him in New York, he was also “pretty much into sports, and big on soccer,” as he put it, a challenging activity for a transplanted city kid. “And it was important that I’d be in a space where I would be forced to speak English and figure out how to do it, rather than being with my mom and going home to speak French with her.”
With his two new stepsisters having gone to St. Helena High School, that was where the decidedly ESL Koly was enrolled.
“I kid you not, I did not speak a word of English,” he confessed. “And to tell you the truth, my first semester of high school was catastrophic. I was in a regular English class trying to make out what my homework was going to be. I mean, it was tough!”
The bright, French-speaking freshman was undaunted, “because to me language is like music, and also being social, I wanted to integrate as well as I could. So I learned. And by the end of my freshman year, I was close to fluency.”
He described other cultural challenges, being the only black student in his St. Helena class. But by his senior year, he’d integrated himself fully enough into the fabric of the school to initiate a popular — and ambitious — music program he called Jazz in the Quad.
“I was one of these kids who didn’t really have a group of friends. I was friends with everyone on that campus,” he said. “With St. Helena being the place that it is, and having, you know, the huge wage gap and the different lives in that space, I thought that playing in the quad would bring people together. It would be not only a great experience for us to play every Friday but, you know, just getting people to enjoy themselves at lunch.”
Koly and four or five St. Helena jazz bandmates drew an enthusiastic crowd at the end of each week. At the end of each school year while he was in California, he would return to New York to practice in the milieu of one of the world’s pre-eminent trumpet players. The juxtaposition is amazing: one wonders if the school community ever realized what a talent they had in their midst.
Koly’s favorite St. Helena educators, drama director Patti Coyle and the assistant principal, Greg Fetters, did.
“Malick learned that he ‘fit in’ better as a band student,” Coyle wrote in a recent email. “He had lived and traveled outside the bounds in comparison with most of the students. I love learning from people, so I loved to hear about Malick’s parents—both professional musicians—and life on the road when they would take him along for gigs, concerts, and tours.”
Separately, Fetters emailed, “He is so talented and a genuinely good person. It makes me very happy to hear that good things are happening for him, and that others appreciate and foster his talents.”
Koly was born with the drummer’s gift of a great ear for music combined with excellent hand-eye coordination. The good things that have come along later have allowed him to make the most of that, and other, musical gifts. Perhaps the best of those things was that chance encounter with Antoine Roney in 2013 that led to him meeting his future mentor and bandleader, even if the relationship ended before it was meant to.
“You know, I never really believe in, like, being chosen and all that stuff,” he said about his first visit to Roney’s home back in 2013. “It was just like, ‘That doesn’t make any sense, because I’m terrible, and that’s Wallace Roney we’re talking about!’ I don’t know what he heard in me.”
He paused to think for a moment, then added, “You know, only his ear could hear that sort of thing. And he used to say that about Miles as well. He said, ‘Miles heard things that you could not hear. So it’s OK to let him say whatever he says, because he hears from the outside in.’ And Wallace was the same way.”
To this day, Greg Fetters has a whimsical portrait of his former student hanging in his office. The detailed piece was painted by a friend and classmate, Hannah Grace. In it, a younger Malick Koly is standing, but in a pose with one hand behind his head, so he could almost be lying down. He stares off at an angle and appears, more than anything, to be listening.
