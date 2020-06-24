St. Helena High grad Malick Koly is drumming for the world

“You know, the interesting about it is that I’d been playing with him in his basement. I had been coming over to do rehearsals for about a year prior to actually integrating in the band. So, my audition was an extended one.”

Koly realized that Roney was surrounded by great drummers he’d already worked with. “I was just a young kid that was promising up until about exactly a year ago. So, last May was the first official time actually with Wallace as part of his band.”

The subsequent tour of clubs and concert venues around the U.S., Asia, and Europe was, he noted, open-ended, with an additional trip planned for Africa. He had every reason to believe the quintet would still be performing to this day if tragedy hadn’t struck in March.

Moving backwards on his timeline, Koly brought up the subject of music study in college and connected it to the pre-pandemic days in Roney’s band.

In 2016, he explained, “I graduated high school, and I’d been accepted to a few universities. I decided to go to The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music” in New York’s Greenwich Village. “I already had my thoughts and beliefs about music school and art school. And I went anyway because I thought it would be a good idea to make some connections.”