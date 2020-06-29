Taste of the Valley: Fourth of July specials in Napa

“B Together” at Bouchaine

Of Pablo Sáinz Villegas, Plácido Domingo has called him “the master of the guitar,” The New York Times has described his talent as “virtuosic playing … irresistible exuberance,” Billboard Magazine has called him the “global ambassador of the Spanish guitar,” and press from around the world has called him the “successor to Andrés Segovia”. He has just recorded a new album with Plácido Domingo; participated in a concert at a stadium in Madrid for over 85,000 people; and played a concert on a floating stage on the Amazon River in Brazil, televised for millions of people around the world. And now, he has been especially invited to play at Bouchaine for this Fourth of July celebration.