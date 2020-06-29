Taste of the Valley: Fourth of July specials in Napa

“B Together” at Bouchaine
Bouchaine Vineyards will honor American resilience with a Fourth of July weekend celebration, created in partnership with Festival Napa Valley, to share great food, music, both live and virtually.
On Friday, July 3, at noon Beard Award-winning Food Network host and restaurateur Joey Altman will be joined by classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas for a special “B Together” cooking and musical performance virtual broadcast from Bouchaine’s new kitchen.
The celebration continues on Saturday, July 4, as musicians will stand in solidarity with Napa Valley’s restaurants, between 5 and 8 p.m., as musical performances take place street-side at more than 30 venues, highlighting each restaurant’s cuisine.
Restaurants participating in the Fourth of July “B Together” program include Bistro Don Giovanni, Farm, La Toque, Mustards Grill, Press, Sol Bar, FARM at Carneros Resort & Spa, Bounty Hunter, Allegria, Tarla, Forge, NapaSport, Johnny’s Calistoga and Verasion at Mt. View Hotel, Napa Valley Bistro, and others throughout Napa Valley.
Of Pablo Sáinz Villegas, Plácido Domingo has called him “the master of the guitar,” The New York Times has described his talent as “virtuosic playing … irresistible exuberance,” Billboard Magazine has called him the “global ambassador of the Spanish guitar,” and press from around the world has called him the “successor to Andrés Segovia”. He has just recorded a new album with Plácido Domingo; participated in a concert at a stadium in Madrid for over 85,000 people; and played a concert on a floating stage on the Amazon River in Brazil, televised for millions of people around the world. And now, he has been especially invited to play at Bouchaine for this Fourth of July celebration.
Other musicians joining the celebration on July 3 and 4 include Matt Vincent, violin; Eric Moore, cello; Kristen Lloyd, harp; and Fred Payne, bagpipe.
The celebration culminates on the evening of July 4 with a virtual concert streamed from Bouchaine Vineyards from 10 p.m. to midnight, highlighted by a return performance by classical guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas and other artists.
Both the July 3 cooking demonstration and performance, plus the July 4 evening concert can be viewed on Bouchaine Vineyards’ Facebook Live page.
Bouchaine’s owners and founding sponsors of Festival Napa Valley, Gerret and Tatiana Copeland said, “This year would have marked the 15th anniversary of Festival Napa Valley and we believe that by harnessing technology, we can reach a new audience to enjoy outstanding music, great chefs, and great wines.”
More information is available at www.bouchaine.com or by calling (800) 654-WINE or (707) 252-9065.
Angèle Fourth
Angèle will serve a four-course menu, served family-style, to help celebrate Independence Day. The menu includes marinated olives and dried fava beans; heirloom tomato and stone fruit salad; Angèle ''wedge'' salad; roasted heritage chicken with garden figs, fig jus; potatoes Lyonnaise; ratatouille of eggplant, zucchini, tomato ragout and Angéle "Ho Ho" layered chocolate cake with Chantilly cream.
The cost is $78 per person. Reserve at www.exploretock.com.
Celebrate July 4th with Kitchen Door
Kitchen Door will prepare a classic Santa Maria barbecue feast to order in advance and take home for Fourth of July celebrations. It includes mesquite smoked prime Niman Ranch tri-tip (2 lbs. sliced), Rancho Gordo pinquito beans, garlic bread, watermelon and corn on the cob. The cost is $90 to feed up to four hungry people. Order it in advance online at www.kitchendoornapa.com. Pick-up is on Saturday July 4, between 4 and 6 p.m.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!