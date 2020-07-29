Chuck Barney's TV and streaming picks for Aug. 2-8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DON'T MISS

"Hiroshima: 75 Years Later" _ This two-hour documentary is described as "a highly personal understanding of the most devastating experiment in human history." Marking a historic anniversary, it recalls the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in wartime on Aug. 6, 1945, and the end of World War II. Told entirely from the first-person perspective of leaders, physicists, soldiers and survivors, the film examines the moral, scientific and military conundrums. (9 p.m. Sunday, History Channel).

Other bets:

SUNDAY

In "Fridge Wars," two chefs compete to see who can whip up the best meals _ using only the ingredients that host Emma Hunter has raided from the refrigerators of unsuspecting families. The chefs have just 45 minutes to get dinner on the table _ cooking with ingredients they've never seen and for people they've never met. (8 p.m., The CW).

MONDAY

"I May Destroy You" has quickly become one of the summer's best new shows. In tonight's episode, Arabella's bloated social media presence finds her more glued to her phone than ever, perpetually internalizing the stress of her followers. (9 p.m., HBO).

MONDAY