Emmys 2020 predictions: 'Watchmen' could make a strong showing

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

There’s no obvious choice among the “Mrs. America” contestants, ruling them out of the race. Then again, with two Emmys on four tries, I probably shouldn’t underestimate Aduba’s fanbase. And the episode focusing on Shirley Chisholm’s failed bid for the presidency was one of the show’s best. So I’m kind of talking myself into this (check back before the ceremony on Sept. 20), while knowing that voters admire Collette (she won the lead actress comedy Emmy for “United States of Tara”) and they absolutely love Smart, having given her three Emmys from nine nominations over the years. I think she has the edge as “Watchmen” showcased her almost as much as it did King. When she entered in the series’ third episode, she boosted an already great show into the stratosphere.