Review: 'The Book of Boba Fett' flies high, but misses the mark

After a strong beginning and a fun but disjointed middle chapter, the first season of "The Book of Boba Fett" (created by Jon Favreau and streaming on Disney+) came to a conclusion last week in a season (or series?) finale that missed its mark worse than a Stormtrooper under the influence of a Jedi mind trick.

After the groundbreaking debut of live action Star Wars TV in the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian" as well as the continued success of animated series like "The Clone Wars" and "The Bad Batch," it seemed as if Lucasfilm had finally obtained mastery of the Force on the small screen. While "The Book of Boba Fet"t does contain some great moments set in the Star Wars universe, the series as a whole often lacks focus, sadly falling prey to the same lack of direction and creative cohesiveness that tainted Disney’s Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Full disclosure for readers who have not yet seen or finished "The Book of Boba Fett," this review will contain spoilers for the series.

As a massive Star Wars fan, I have mixed emotions regarding this series as a whole. Seeing Temeura Morrison on screen again after his performance as the bounty hunter Jango Fett in 2002’s "Attack of the Clones" has been incredibly satisfying, and Morrison’s portrayal as Fett’s cloned son Boba alongside Ming-Na Wen’s master assassin Fennec Shand is a major highlight of the series. The actors share a natural chemistry which makes their partnership fun, gripping, and believable. Boba’s first encounter and rescue of Fennec shown in Chapter 4 through extensive flashback sequences had me grinning from ear to ear.

Where the series tragically falls to the dark side is in its third act. If someone told me a year ago that Luke Skywalker (portrayed by a de-aged Mark Hamill) would meet and interact with his father’s former padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in a live action TV series, I would have been ecstatic.

If they told me this meeting would occur in a series billed as an intimate character study focused on the notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, I would have been confused.

If that same person told me that the series would also take nearly two full episodes to focus on the Mandalorian Din Djarrin and the misadventures of baby Grogu instead of the series titular character, I would have been disappointed.

Naturally, when these events did indeed unfold under those circumstances, I felt all of these emotions in that order.

As a fan, I did enjoy getting to witness many of these moments. Din Djarrin’s side quest to build a new ship and discover what it means to be a Mandalorian without his clan or his adopted son was heartwarming and empowering. Seeing the Galactic Empire carpet bomb the planet Mandalore into submission during the Night of a Thousand Tears was breathtaking. The problem with the execution of these story beats lies not with the content, but within the context.

These events would have felt like a natural fit for Season Three of The Mandalorian. Likewise, Luke’s training of Grogu in the ways of the Force and his conversations with Ahsoka about his late father would have been perfect for the already-announced Ahsoka series. It’s only after spending four solid episodes focusing on the character journey of Boba Fett set exclusively in the deserts of Tatooine that these events feel out of place. Forcing these story beats that are largely disconnected to struggles of Boba Fett to fit into the narrative feels like a waste because it doesn’t give any of these events the proper room to breathe.

When the show isn’t jumping through hoops to make connections to other stories, it really is a fun ride. Amy Sedaris as the wisecracking mechanic Pelli Motto felt like a hilarious stand-in for the audience at times with lines like, “Hey, look everyone! Mando’s here!” and “Grogu? That's a terrible name! No way am I calling you that.”

David Pasqeusi as the obnoxiously pleasant Twi’lek majordomo to the mayor of Mos Espa proved to be a wonderful foil to the staunch and serious Boba Fett every time the two shared the screen. Timothy Olyphant’s sheriff Cobb Vanth was as roguish and charming as his initial appearance in The Mandalorian Season Two, and seeing this character return to the screen has been extra rewarding for me as a die-hard reader of Star Wars books since his character was originally introduced in the novel Aftermath (written by Chuck Wendig).

Vanth, as well as the brutish wookiee Black Krrsantan (portrayed by monster movie actor Carey Jones), were some of my favorite inclusions to "The Book of Boba Fett" that pulled from the comics and books that make up the greater Star Wars expanded universe. These are the types of connective tissue that felt natural and not shoehorned in to remind the audience that, yes, the Mandalorian is still around and yes, Baby Yoda is still safe and sound.

As thrilling as it was to finally see the dastardly Duros bounty hunter Cad Bane (played by Dorian Kingi and voiced by Corey Burton) make his live action debut after his animated introduction in "The Clone Wars," I only wish we could have had more screen time with him. Bane’s western standoffs with both Cobb Vanth and Boba Fett were absolutely riveting, and as sad as I am to see the character get killed off, witnessing Boba deliver the killing blow with his Gaffi stick was a satisfying tribute to Fett’s time spent with the Tusken Raiders earlier in the series.

It’s hard to be critical of a franchise and universe that I love so dearly because I can see the connective threads that the creators are trying to set up, and the potential for future storytelling is beyond exciting. If this series were just a few episodes longer, or if the narrative had stayed focused on Boba and his journey from a cold-blooded killer to a compassionate leader rather than veering off course to showcase Luke Skywalker and the Mandalorian I would almost certainly give this series much higher praise.

If the series is picked up for a second season, I hope that the creators learn from these mistakes and reign in the story more to focus on Boba Fett as the newly established and now respected daimyo of Tatooine. As hungry as I am for more Mando, Grogu, Ahsoka, and Luke, I hope that Favreua and Filoni show restraint for now and give these characters the space they deserve to tell their stories in a series dedicated to their respective journeys.

The next Star Wars series set to stream on Disney+ will be the hotly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series featuring Ewan McGreggor returning to the role as the titular character for the first time since 2005’s "Revenge of the Sith," which will debut on May 25. Here’s hoping for a smoother and more streamlined series for our next adventure set in a galaxy far, far away