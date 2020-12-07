Terry Family Band releases 'Hometown Tragedies'

Napa's Terry Family has been working for more than a year on a full-length album of original music "that reflects our lives in the Napa Valley." It is titled ”Hometown Tragedies."
Jim Terry, lead vocalist, songwriter and father of the band, said, "While the stories reflected in the songs are rooted in events occurring in our families, communities, country and the world, each is a window to beauty, praise, truth and hope."
"Fire in the Wind," speaks to the terror of the 2017 wildfires and the lessons learned from it. One line is: "I always knew that someday I would leave my house, cause I would die, or I would move, I never knew my little house could soon leave me.”
Another topic the new album addresses is the 2018 Yountville Pathway Home shooting of three clinicians by a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder. From the song, “The Pathway Home”: Three angels and a soldier/ Time and time again/The soldier fought for all of us/The angels fought for him/Shots rang through the valley/And echoed in the halls/The cracking of an old oak tree/The sound when angels fall."
"Each song is a story based on real events occurring in our families, our community, our country and the world," Jim Terry said. "They tell of losses and experiences that represent our collective stories, things we don’t want to forget and things we shouldn’t forget.
"That’s the role of folk music in our society," Terry added. "We tell the tale, share the story, think, learn and become more resilient and wiser in the process.”
The songs take the listener on a journey from Napa Valley, to Las Vegas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Orleans, Alabama, and even Iraq, and in the end brings the listener back home to “lay your head and heart and rest your tired bones.”
Clark Terry plays mandolin and bouzouki in the band, and the youngest son Graham is the music director at Justin High School, as well as a multi-instrumentalist and former nationally touring musician.
The group competed in the West Coast Songwriters organization and won the West Coast Songwriters’ 2019 Grand Finals competition at Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, with the song “The Walls Stand On and On,” a powerful account of the Emmett Till story. Jim Terry credits Dar Williams and her Hudson Valley retreat, “Writing a Song that Matters,” as a primary influence.
“Hometown Tragedies” is available in digital and physical CD formats on Bandcamp: https://terryfamilyband.bandcamp.com/releases. All proceeds from sales through Dec. 25 will be donated to the Golden West Chapter of the ALS Association in memory of Debbie Zeller Terry. More information is available at their website https://terryfamilyband.com.
