The BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 lineup

The full announced lineup for BottleRock 2023 is:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Post Malone
Lizzo
Duran Duran
Lil Nas X
The Smashing Pumpkins
Leon Bridges
Billy Strings
Wu-Tang Clan
The National
Caamp
Sheryl Crow
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Carly Rae Jepsen
Bastille
Tove Lo
Phantogram
Japanese Breakfast
Quinn XCII
Yung Gravy
Thievery Corporation
Dayglow
Ashe
Lucius
Teddy Swims
Cautious Clay
Nicky Youre
Los Lobos
War
Taj Mahal
Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
The Airborne Toxic Event
The Struts
Warren G (Silent Disco)
KennyHoopla
Jean Dawson
Lupe Fiasco
Pete Yorn
Beach Weather
Jax
Tom Odell
half•alive
Álvaro Díaz
MEUTE
Joey Valence & Brae
The Wrecks
Maude Latour
Arden Jones
The Unlikely Candidates
Sudan Archives
Starcrawler
The 502s
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Monophonics
The Stone Foxes
Cimafunk
Danielle Ponder
Particle Kid
Mac Saturn
Little Stranger
The Alive
Moonalice
Ayleen Valentine
paris jackson
GARZA
Thunderstorm Artis
East Forest
The Silverado Pickups
Great Northern
Peter Cat Recording Co.
Sgt. Splendor
Oke Junior
Mama Said
Honeyboys
High Noon
Spring Summer
Napa Valley Youth Symphony