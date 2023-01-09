 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The BottleRock Napa Valley 2023 lineup

  • 0

The full announced lineup for BottleRock 2023 is:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Post Malone

Lizzo

Duran Duran

Lil Nas X

The Smashing Pumpkins

Leon Bridges

Billy Strings

Wu-Tang Clan

The National

Caamp

Sheryl Crow

Nile Rodgers & Chic

Carly Rae Jepsen

Bastille

Tove Lo

Phantogram

People are also reading…

Japanese Breakfast

Quinn XCII

Yung Gravy

Thievery Corporation

Dayglow

Ashe

Lucius

Teddy Swims

Cautious Clay

Nicky Youre

Los Lobos

War

Taj Mahal

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Airborne Toxic Event

The Struts

Warren G (Silent Disco)

KennyHoopla

Jean Dawson

Lupe Fiasco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Pete Yorn

Beach Weather

Jax

Tom Odell

half•alive

Álvaro Díaz

MEUTE

Joey Valence & Brae

The Wrecks

Maude Latour

Arden Jones

The Unlikely Candidates

Sudan Archives

Starcrawler

The 502s

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Monophonics

The Stone Foxes

Cimafunk

Danielle Ponder

Particle Kid

Mac Saturn

Little Stranger

The Alive

Moonalice

Ayleen Valentine

paris jackson

GARZA

Thunderstorm Artis

East Forest

The Silverado Pickups

Great Northern

Peter Cat Recording Co.

Sgt. Splendor

Oke Junior

Mama Said

Honeyboys

High Noon

Spring Summer

Napa Valley Youth Symphony

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News