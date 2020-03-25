The coronavirus conundrum: How Napa Valley musicians are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic

Weekend Youth’s release was set to coincide with a concert they had booked at the JaM Cellars Ballroom on March 13, which has now been postponed until June 5. Serf Barto, the band’s singer, says that the postponement was sad but necessary. “Things are moving so fast. I fear things will get worse before they get better, but all we can do is hold out hope that this blows over quickly.”

Shelby Ann, an alternative country singer-songwriter, says that many of her shows have been canceled. “It’s really affecting my ability to make money and play shows,” she says. Shelby released her new single “Youthful Years” at the beginning of March, although she said her release, along with most releases, have been overshadowed by news of the novel coronavirus. Shelby has been performing live-stream concerts on Facebook and Instagram and accepting virtual tips, as well as encouraging her followers to support her on Patreon.

Clark Harding, a multi-instrumentalist and events musician, says that all of his gigs are on hold until after the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. “I’m hoping things go back to business as usual soon. It’s hard because we have good weather right now and it’s prime time for tourists. As soon as this ban gets lifted, I think it’s going to be gangbusters.”