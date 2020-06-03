The graduates: Stars in the arts

Pabros’ favorite production was John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine,” a play of nine vignettes that take place in a fictional town in Maine, produced when Pabros was just starting out in the department.

“it was my favorite because it was back when I was shy,” he said. “I wasn’t as invested in other people, but Mrs. Heartt pushed me, and that lead to my becoming one of the most invested students in the program today.”

The more time Pabros spent in the department, the more he took the initiative. ”There were so many aspects of sound that I was interested in,” he said. “I found that I wanted to do more than only what was on Mrs. Heartt’s to-do list.”

Sound design, Pabros says, is more complicated than “just pressing play,” especially for a musical. “You have to make sure the microphones are at the right volume, the scene changes are smooth and that the fading of the sound and music worked well with the scene changes,” he said.